Bank of England MPC preview wait see mode

With no action expected BoE is likely to play second fiddle to Brexit developments.

The Bank of England MPC will give its final rate decision for 2020 on Thursday at 12:00 GMT in what has already been a big week for GBP/USD.

Brexit & Covid

When the BoE meet there will almost certainly still be a lack clarity over Brexit, as post Brexit trade talks continue. At the time of writing there is a feeling that Brexit talks are firmly moving in the right direction which is being reflected in a surging pound. This is not the first time that we have been here and the base case is still that a deal is more likely to be agreed than not.



