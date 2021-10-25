Bank of Canada Preview: When is the BOC looking to raise rates?

With inflation on the rise and a very strong jobs report for September, the Bank of Canada is likely to cut bonds purchases

October 25, 2021 9:17 PM
Currency prices

The Bank of Canada (BOC) meets on Wednesday at its regularly scheduled monetary policy meeting. At their last meeting on September 9th, the BOC left rates unchanged at 0.25% and left their bond buying program unchanged.  Latest readings show that jobs and inflation have increased since the last meeting.  September’s YoY headline CPI was 4.4% vs 4.1% in August while the Core print rose to 3.7% from 3.5% in August.  In addition, September’s Employment Change increased by 157,100 vs +90,200 in August and only +65,000 expected.  The most impressive part of the jobs report was that there were +193,600 full-time jobs created vs a loss of 36,500 part-time jobs. 

Currency Pair of the Week:  EUR/CAD

At the meeting on Wednesday, the Bank of Canada is expected to cut their bond purchase program in half by decreasing the amount of bonds purchased from C$2 billion per week to C$1 billion per week.  In addition, inflation forecasts are expected to be revised higher.  The BOC has pledged that they would keep interest rates at the effective lower bound until economic slack is absorbed so the 2% inflation target is sustainably achieved.  At the July meeting (the last round of forecasts) the BOC said they expect this to occur in the second half of 2022.  However, markets are currently pricing in a rate hike in April 2022.

Bank of Canada Guide

USD/CAD has been moving lower since breaking the 50-Day Moving Average and the neckline of a head and shoulders pattern on October 4th.  The pair stalled its move lower on October 14th as it reached the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level from the June 1st lows to the August 20th highs , near 1.2362.  Since then, USD/CAD has been trading in a range between 1.2288 and 1.2410.  The current correlation coefficient with Crude Oil at the bottom of the chart is -0.97.  A correlation coefficient of -1.00 is a perfect negative correlation.  A reading of -0.97 is pretty close!  Therefore, if Crude Oil continues its long term move higher, its likely that USD/CAD will resume its move lower.

usdcad daily ci

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

 

Trade USD/CAD now: Login or Open a new account!

• Open an account in the UK
• Open an account in Australia
• Open an account in Singapore

 

On a 240-minute timeframe, the sideways action over the last few days has allowed USD/CAD to move out of a descending wedge.  The target for the breakout of a descending wedge is a 100% retracement of the move, which is 1.2275.  However, if price is going to get there, it must first pass through horizontal resistance dating back to July 14th at 1.2424. Above there is the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level from the September 29th highs to the October 21st lows near 1.2474 and then a confluence of horizontal resistance and the 50% retracement from that same timeframe between 1.2531 and 1.2545.  Support is at the October 21s lows of 1.2288 and then the top trendline of the descending wedge and horizontal support near 1.2203.

usdcad 240 ci

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

With inflation on the rise and a very strong jobs report for September, the Bank of Canada is likely to cut its bonds purchases in half, down to C$1 billion per week.  If the meeting is “as expected”, the key will be in determining when the BOC is likely to begin raising rates.  Combine that with any volatile moves in Crude Oil, and USD/CAD may be on the move as well.

Learn more about forex trading opportunities.




Related tags: Trade Ideas Forex Bank of Canada USD/CAD

Latest market news

View more
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Plunges to Critical Support
Yesterday 04:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Trade Ideas articles

Uptrend
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Yesterday 05:35 PM
    USA flag
    US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Plunges to Critical Support
    By:
    Michael Boutros
    Yesterday 04:16 PM
      Vote being posted in ballot box
      EUR/USD outlook: Forex Friday – February 21, 2025
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      Yesterday 12:29 PM
        japan_03
        USD/JPY Forecast: Sell the Rumour, Buy the Fact on Japan’s Inflation Surge?
        By:
        David Scutt
        Yesterday 12:18 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.