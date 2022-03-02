Australian growth rebounded in Q4

Hopes that growth in Australia would rebound in Q1 were easily met, with GDP rising 3.4% q/q compared to 3.0% expected.

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
March 2, 2022 1:28 AM
Australian flag
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

The Australian economy grew 3.4% q/q in seasonally adjusted terms in q4, according to the ABS (Australian Bureau of Statistics), beating expectations of 3%. The economy grew by 4.2% y/y to beat expectations of 3.7%. Ultimately it was its strongest quarter in five and matches the post=pandemic rebound in 2021. It also more than recoups the -1.9% contraction in Q3 which took a knock due to self-imposed lockdowns triggered from the rise of Delta.

20220302auGDPci

NSW and VIC drive the rebound

Household spending rose 6.3% in Q4 which is the first time it has exceeded pre-pandemic levels. Going out remained a key feature with spending on hotels and café’s rose 24.3% and recreation and culture spending up 17.1%. As expected, the laggards of Q3 (NSW and VIC) were the main drivers behind Q4 consumption as lockdowns are now a thing of the past for most.

How are things shaping up for Q1 GDP?

As decent as these developments are, growth data is extremely lagging and economists are pouring over leading indicators to get a grapple on Q1’s potential. So far this year we have seen retail sales rise 1.8% and AIG’ manufacturing PMI expand by 53.2, up from 48.4. Markit Economics PMI has also seen services and manufacturing PMI’s rise to 56.4 and 55.9 respectively and NAB’s business confidence post an optimistic 3 – up from -12 in December. Overall data for Q1 looks promising, although something to also factor in are extreme weather conditions which will almost certainly weaken data for QLD, with floods now cropping up across the key state of NSW. 

AUD currently on track for a 5th consecutive bullish week

20220302audusdW1CI

The Australian dollar is trying to tally up its fifth consecutive bullish week, which is quite impressive considering traders remains heavily net-short the futures markets. Rising commodity prices, such as key export markets including iron ore, coal, iron ore prices have certainly helped support the Aussie and effectively brush aside its status as a risk-asset despite war in Ukraine. Yet the potential for supply disruptions are also feeding back into established trends on said commodities, helping to place a floor of support for the Aussie. But it should be noted that the 200 and 50-week eMA’s reside around 0.7300 and the YTD high on AUD.USD - so we may find this level initially caps as resistance before any breakout occurs.

AUD fell on rising trading activity

20220302audusdd1CI

We can see on the hourly chart that the Aussie is testing the inside of a broken trendline, although the 50-bar eMA is currently supporting trend. But the Fed remains on track to raise rates this month despite the Ukraine crisis, which leaves the potential for the US dollar to recoup some losses and weigh on the Aussie over the near-term.

Should a higher low form above 0.7235 support then the reward to risk ratio becomes more appealing for longs towards the Jan and Feb highs. However, if we see a break below 0.7235 then it leaves the potential for another leg lower, as part of a head and shoulders top formation.

 

How to trade with City Index

You can easily trade with City Index by using these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: Trade Ideas Forex AUD USD Australia GDP Technical Analysis

Latest market news

View more
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
February 21, 2025 05:47 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Trade Ideas articles

Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
By:
Michael Boutros
Today 02:00 AM
    channel_03
    US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
    By:
    David Song
    Yesterday 08:00 PM
      gold_02
      Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      Yesterday 02:00 PM
        Uptrend
        GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        February 21, 2025 05:35 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.