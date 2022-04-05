Asian Open: Fed members continue to beat the hawkish drum

Markets responded to traditional drivers yesterday following a hawkish RBA meeting and strong wording from Fed members, sending the dollar and yields highs and equities lower.

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
April 5, 2022 11:19 PM
Federal reserve building
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Tuesday US cash market close:

  • The Dow Jones Industrial rose 280.7 points (0.8%) to close at 34,641.18
  • The S&P 500 index rose -57.52 points (2.51%) to close at 34,058.75
  • The Nasdaq 100 index fell -338.942 points (-2.24%) to close at 14,820.64

Asian futures:

  • Australia's ASX 200 futures are up 0 points (0.35%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 7,527.90
  • Japan's Nikkei 225 futures are down -250 points (-0.9%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 27,537.98
  • Hong Kong's Hang Seng futures are up 144 points (0.64%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 22,646.31
  • China's A50 Index futures are down -197 points (-1.4%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 13,812.59

20220406moversCI

Wall Street was lower overnight as equity traders finally took on board the hawkish rhetoric of Fed members. A 50-bps hike is increasingly likely in May, resulting in all major US benchmarks trading lower by the close. The Nasdaq 100 fell -2.2% and pulled back to its 100-day eMA. The Dow and S&P 500 printed bearish engulfing days ad lower highs.

ASX 200:

20220406moversASXci

ASX 200: 7527.9 (0.19%), 05 April 2022

  • Info Tech (3.1%) was the strongest sector and Materials (-0.76%) was the weakest
  • 8 out of the 11 sectors closed higher
  • 7 out of the 11 sectors outperformed the index
  • 112 (56.00%) stocks advanced, 83 (41.50%) stocks declined

Outperformers:

  • +6.22% - Block Inc (SQ2.AX)
  • +5.69% - Mineral Resources Ltd (MIN.AX)
  • +4.91% - Novonix Ltd (NVX.AX)

Underperformers:

  • -8.16% - Lake Resources NL (LKE.AX)
  • -8.13% - Core Lithium Ltd (CXO.AX)
  • -7.89% - AVZ Minerals Ltd (AVZ.AX)

Fed members continue to beat the hawkish drum

Hawkish comments from Fed members saw the US dollar take the top spot as the strongest currency yesterday. Daly said the Fed are committed to doing our work to bring inflation down, they can tackle inflation by end of year without a recession and, whilst growth will slow, it will be a short-lived event. He also thinks balance sheet reduction can begin at their May meeting. Brainard also states that “inflation is too high” and getting it down is their most important task. The US dollar was the strongest major by the end of the day and saw the US dollar index rise for a fourth consecutive day and hit a 23-month high. Markets are now pricing in a 77.1% chance of a 50-bps hike at the May FOMC meeting.

AUD settles for second place post hawkish-RBA meeting

The Australian dollar was originally the strongest currency but had to settle for second place, thanks to yesterday’s hawkish RBA meeting. Estimates for their hike range from June to August, after the Federal election after the RBA removed “patience” from their statement in reference for to raise interest rates. AUD/NZD hit a 13-month high, AUD/JPY reached our target around 94.40 (monthly R1 pivot and March high) and EUR/AUD fell to a 5-year low. AUD/USD had earlier reached a 10-year high but the hawkish comments from Fed members saw it hand back gain and close below 0.7600.

USD/JPY headed for 125?

20220406usdjpyCI

Last week we outlined a case for USD/JPY to form a corrective low above 121 and, after a slow start, momentum has finally turned higher with conviction. The four-hour chart remains in a bullish trend and prices broke above the weekly pivot point and 123 – 123.20 resistance zone. We remain bullish above 122.70 (last H4 candle low) and our next target is 125, with this resistance zone between the weekly R1 pivot and March high.

 

Everything you should know about the Japanese yen

 

Up Next (Times in AEST)

China Services PMI is scheduled for 11:45 AEST. The headline figure expanded at its slowest pace in six months and the new business index contracted for its first time in six years. However, business reported a stronger optimism for the year end, but we should be on guard for the headline figure to dip into contractive territory today.

20220406calendarAEST

 

How to trade with City Index

You can easily trade with City Index by using these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade

 

Related tags: Trade Ideas Forex ASX Australia 200 USD/JPY

Latest market news

View more
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA falls as retail sales slowed & banks earnings impress
Today 02:07 PM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Rally Unravels Ahead of Trump
Today 02:04 PM
S&P 500 analysis: Can US stocks continue positive momentum?
Today 01:00 PM
Gold, Silver Forecast: Bullish Triangle Breakout?
Today 12:56 PM
Crude Oil Forecast: Commodities Rise with Geopolitics, China, and the Fed
Today 11:27 AM
FTSE, EUR/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 09:27 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Trade Ideas articles

Congress building
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Rally Unravels Ahead of Trump
By:
Michael Boutros
Today 02:04 PM
    Research
    S&P 500 analysis: Can US stocks continue positive momentum?
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    Today 01:00 PM
      united_kingdom_04
      FTSE, EUR/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      Today 09:27 AM
        WTI crude oil inflates its way into 2025, eyes break of $80
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        Today 02:03 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.