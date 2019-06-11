Asian Equity Market Handover Asian Stocks Pumped Up By China Fiscal Stimulus

A summary of the stock market trends & highlights from today's Asian mid-session.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
June 11, 2019 3:07 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Stock market snapshot as of [11/6/2019 0600 GMT]


  • Asian stock markets have continued to roar ahead as at today’s Asian mid-session despite an intraday weak closing seen in the U.S. benchmark stock indices yesterday, 10 Jun. The S&P 500 has ended yesterday session with a daily close near its session low of 2885 and it retreated down from an intermediate resistance of 2900 after a challenge on it earlier.
  • The main catalyst for the upbeat mood seen in Asian equities has been triggered by a latest fiscal policy U-turn from China on infrastructure projects. The central government has relaxed the funding restriction for local government’s infrastructure projects where special-purpose bonds can be issued to fund such projects. The China A50 and its related proxies plays; ASX 200 and Hang Seng Index are the best performers so far, up by 1.94%, 1.53% and 0.74% respectively. In addition, the on-going rally seen in the ChinaA50 is on track for its biggest single day gain since 14 May 2019.
  • The Hang Seng Index is now breaking above a key technical level of 27600 and a daily close above it validates a further potential up move in the medium-term; 1 to 3-week time frame. Click here for a recap on our latest weekly technical outlook.
  • In a media briefing yesterday, U.S. President Trump has threatened to raise tariffs on China again if President Xi does not have a meeting with him at the upcoming G20 summit on 28 to 29 Jun 2019 in Japan.
  •  FTSE 100 and German DAX CFD indices futures are showing modest gains of 0.13% and 0.26% respectively.
  • Key UK economic data release to take note later will be the jobs data for May out later at 0830 GMT.

Macroeconomic Calendar


   *Data from Refinitiv. Index names may not reflect tradable instruments and not all markets are available in all regions.



Related tags: Indices

Latest market news

View more
EUR/USD, GBP/USD extend NFP losses, focus now on ISM, Fed and BOE
Today 04:39 AM
EUR/AUD winning streak faces upside test ahead of RBA decision
Today 02:03 AM
USD/JPY, gold, crude oil forecast: COT report – Feb 5, 2024
Today 01:34 AM
Crude oil bulls eyeing key support following largest three-day plunge in months
Yesterday 10:58 PM
USD/JPY bulls eye 152, AUD/USD bears eye 64c: Asian Open
Yesterday 10:33 PM
Crude oil outlook: WTI plunges on Gaza ceasefire news, China concerns
Yesterday 08:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Indices articles

Research
Nasdaq 100 analysis: More volatility ahead with Apple, Amazon and Meta earnings on tap
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
February 1, 2024 04:30 PM
    Close-up of market chart showing downtrend
    Nasdaq 100 analysis: AI optimism takes a hit ahead of FOMC
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    January 31, 2024 11:30 AM
      stocks_06
      S&P 500 Forecast: SPX Has Risen 12 of the Last 13 Weeks – What’s Next?
      By:
      Matt Weller CFA, CMT
      January 30, 2024 06:29 PM
        Research
        Nasdaq 100 analysis: US futures rebound but will stocks take a breather after big rally?
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        January 26, 2024 12:30 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.