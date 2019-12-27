Apple Hits Another Record High More To Come

Apple shares rallied on Thursday hitting yet another record high, cementing the best year in a decade. Shares are pushing higher in pre trading on Friday.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
December 27, 2019 7:33 AM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

Apple shares rallied on Thursday hitting yet another record high, cementing the best year in a decade. Shares are pushing higher in pre trading on Friday.
Early indications suggest that spending in the holiday period has been strong. Apple products were also widely cited as must have items on Christmas wish lists according to an Evercore ISI survey

The statistics are strong: Apple jumped 1.6% in the first post-Christmas trading session, its third straight session of gains, with December’s month to date gains reaching an impressive 7%, its 10th winning month this year. 

Total gains in Apple this year top 80%, compared to the S&P’s almost 30% increase. Gains in Apple are also well ahead of rivals Amazon which is up 23% across 2019 and Microsoft which is up 55% over the year.

A year of 2 halves
Investors would be forgiven for believing that 2019 would be a much weaker year for the stock after Apple cut its revenue outlook for the first time in 20 years in January and the US – China trade dispute dragged on. However, the mood towards Apple turned notably bullish in the second half of the year, thanks to improved sentiment surrounding its services business, including video streaming and subscription video gaming service. Additionally optimism surrounding its 5G iPhone offering expected in 2020 and an easing of trade tensions between the US and China providing a more positive economic backdrop have resulted in many firms upping their price target on Apple.

Analysts’ recommendations
28 firms recommend a buy on Apple,
14 are neutral
7 recommend a sell

Q1 Results
The next challenge for Apple will be its results in January. Expectations are for earnings growth of over 8% and revenue growth above 4.5%. iPhone sales are expected to be in the region of 66.7 million units in Q1. In 2019 iPhone sales accounted for around 55% of Apple’s total revenue.


Related tags: Apple

Latest market news

View more
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Plunges to Critical Support
Yesterday 04:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Apple articles

Weekly equities forecast: Microsoft, Meta, Apple, Amazon
By:
Fiona Cincotta
July 27, 2024 01:00 PM
    Downward trend
    Weekly equities forecast: Apple, Broadcom & Oracle
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    June 8, 2024 02:00 AM
      stocks_03
      Nasdaq 100 forecast: Will AI optimism fuel breakout in Apple?
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      June 6, 2024 02:00 PM
        Congress building
        S&P500 Forecast: Stocks jump after a weak NFP report
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        November 3, 2023 01:22 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.