Apple exposed to Huawei blowback

What if China targets Apple?

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
May 16, 2019 4:45 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

What if China targets Apple?

The stock rose along with resilient U.S. markets earlier, though with a 0.3% gain at best, it was unmistakeably lagging. The $878bn iPhone maker later slipped into the red, together with fellow large-caps, chiefly $204bn Intel, and others. It would be remiss to focus on one specific cause. However, among mega-caps, Apple is the top revenue generator in China, making 20% of total sales there in 2018. Its unique combination of elevated international, consumer, financial, and perhaps, political profiles suggests renewed investor caution. If China decides to retaliate at the corporate level for the U.S.’s proposed ban on Huawei, Apple would be a key candidate.

Earlier this month, the group said sales in China were stabilizing. But if Beijing restricts its ability to manufacture and sell there, a renewed crisis for Apple, Big Tech and markets overall would be likely. Between October and December, Apple shares led markets lower, plunging almost 40% when trade and economic anxieties where acute.

Washington is taking pains to separate the proposed Huawei ban from trade talks, though in practice that is impossible. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross hinted on Thursday that negotiations are partly aimed at remediating the type of actions Huawei faces punishment for. All the more reason why China’s response, if or when it comes, could be severe.

Chart thoughts

Apple’s chart is marked by a similar retreat of sentiment as the broader market. It has also found solace from recent selling after a pristine price reaction at a 61.8% Fibonacci broke its decline from the year’s highs. But a broken rising channel is still the dominant pattern in view. The stock is also now locked in battle with its 200-day trend, where price gapped last Friday confirming its pivotal significance. The reviving stochastic gauge must now follow through with gains that take price back above its 200-day average soon. If not, sellers will aim for the next likeliest floor: $169.70, the sight of tight consolidation over five straight sessions in February and a confirmatory one in March.

Price chart: Apple Inc. CFD – daily

Source: City Index


Related tags: Apple US China Earnings Wall Street

Latest market news

View more
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Today 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Apple articles

Weekly equities forecast: Microsoft, Meta, Apple, Amazon
By:
Fiona Cincotta
July 27, 2024 01:00 PM
    Downward trend
    Weekly equities forecast: Apple, Broadcom & Oracle
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    June 8, 2024 02:00 AM
      stocks_03
      Nasdaq 100 forecast: Will AI optimism fuel breakout in Apple?
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      June 6, 2024 02:00 PM
        Congress building
        S&P500 Forecast: Stocks jump after a weak NFP report
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        November 3, 2023 01:22 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.