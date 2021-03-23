Antipodeans vulnerable to deeper declines AUD USD and NZD USD

March 23, 2021 11:17 PM
0 views
Finger pointing on market chart data

For FX markets rising yields created an environment where traditional low-yielding currencies such as the JPY and the EUR have underperformed and where commodity currencies including the AUD/USD and NZD/USD have done well. A reflection of the expectation of higher commodity prices.

Learn more about trading FX

However, news yesterday (flagged very early on via the City Index Twitter handles) that the NZ government had announced a package of changes to address housing affordability saw a dramatic shift in sentiment.

Surging house prices have been a point of friction between the RBNZ and the government for many months. The new measures saw the front end of the rates curve reprice sharply lower, as expectations of OCR rate hikes were pushed out, weighing on the NZD/USD.

There haven’t been too many “free hits” in FX this year but the housing news combined with a break of year-to-date lows and crucial support near .7100c was certainly a nice opportunity in a friendly time zone.

The AUD/USD already under suspicion due to talk that demand from China for key commodities was falling, wasted little time playing catch up. Helped along by news in the afternoon that China was considering releasing aluminium from its state reserves.

The break of .7700c was a negative development as highlighted in an article here last week.“ to keep the short-term upside momentum intact, the AUD/USD has no right trading below .7700c.”

Furthermore, following this morning’s break of the March .7622 low, risks have increased for a deeper corrective pullback towards medium-term support .7500/.7450 area where signs of basing should be watched for.

For the NZD/USD, the technical picture is similar. Yesterday’s break below support near .7100c, warns that a deeper correction is underway targeting a move towards the 200 day moving average at .6850ish. Once again signs of basing will be watched for as an indication the correction is complete and the uptrend has resumed.

Antipodeans vulnerable to deeper declines NZD USD

Source Tradingview. The figures stated areas of the 24th of March 2021. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. This report does not contain and is not to be taken as containing any financial product advice or financial product recommendation

Related tags: AUD Forex USD

Sign up to our exclusive Q2 Market Outlook now

Want to hear about news, products & offers?


Form is Processing.

By submitting information I confirm that I agree to the Terms and conditions and Privacy policy.

Latest market news

View more
Better inflation data spurs Russell 2000
Yesterday 07:36 PM
Dollar analysis: EUR/USD, USD/CHF, USD/JPY outlook – Forex Friday
Yesterday 12:54 PM
10 top trading indicators you should know
Yesterday 10:54 AM
Earnings This Week: Apple, Amazon and AMD
Yesterday 10:30 AM
DAX, GBP/USD Forecast: Two Trades to Watch
Yesterday 07:28 AM
USD/JPY whipsaws after the BOJ adjusts its yield curve control (kind of)
Yesterday 04:34 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

Latest AUD articles

Federal reserve building
Powell prepares to pontificate to policymakers, AUD/USD tests 0.6700 support
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
March 6, 2023 04:21 PM
    Research
    The RBA are expected to hike by 25bp tomorrow
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    February 6, 2023 01:47 AM
      Research
      AU employment miss adds to the Aussie's woes
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      January 19, 2023 01:42 AM
        Research
        Australian business sentiment stalls, consumer sentiment falls
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        November 8, 2022 02:22 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.