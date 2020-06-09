BRC retail sales data here in the UK also added to mounting evidence that the economy was on the right track, with sales -5.9% in May compared to a year earlier. This was a vast improvement of April’s -19.1% drop giving optimistic traders reason to cheer. However, it was still the second worst reading since records began in 1995. After 8 straight days of gains the Pound is mildly lower versus the USD. That said it still remains close to three month tops above $1.27.

Eurozone data in focus

A slew of data is due from the Eurozone. German exports were considerably worse than forecast -24% vs -15.6% expected. Imports -16.5% vs -16%. The Dax has barely acknowledged the data whilst the Euro continues to show resilience against the slightly stronger US Dollar.

Eurozone unemployment and GDP figures are also due shortly.