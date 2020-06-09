Another Step Higher Following Wall Streets Impressive Gains

The lifting of coronavirus lockdown and hopes of a quick recovery are feeding trader optimism, although the lack of fresh catalysts is seeing that optimism start to fade.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
June 9, 2020 3:35 AM
Close-up of stock market board
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
After another phenomenal rally on Wall Street, which saw the Nasdaq strike a fresh all time high and the S&P come close to wiping out all its losses for the year, Asian markets traded mixed. The lifting of coronavirus lockdown and hopes of a quick recovery are feeding trader optimism, although the lack of fresh catalysts is seeing that optimism start to fade. 

European markets are pointing to a quieter start as investors take stock of recent gains, particularly in light of the poor economic conditions, and tread water ahead of tomorrow’s FOMC. There is little doubt that the central bank’s accommodative stance and obliging manners has helped propel stocks to there current levels. Any sense that the Fed could be less accommodative could threaten a repeat performance of 2013’s taper tantrum. 
Glass half full
Whilst recent data has shown a stark improvement from April’s bottom, the numbers still paint a grim picture. Yet traders are showing that they are more than prepared to see the economy in a glass half full manner. The jobs report is a good example. Traders focused on the 2.5 million jobs created rather than the 20 million jobs that have been lost. 

BRC retail sales improving
BRC retail sales data here in the UK also added to mounting evidence that the economy was on the right track, with sales -5.9% in May compared to a year earlier. This was a vast improvement of April’s -19.1% drop giving optimistic traders reason to cheer. However, it was still the second worst reading since records began in 1995. After 8 straight days of gains the Pound is mildly lower versus the USD. That said it still remains close to three month tops above $1.27.

Eurozone data in focus
A slew of data is due from the Eurozone. German exports were considerably worse than forecast -24% vs -15.6% expected. Imports -16.5% vs -16%. The Dax has barely acknowledged the data whilst the Euro continues to show resilience against the slightly stronger US Dollar.
Eurozone unemployment and GDP figures are also due shortly.  

Oil clawing back losses
Oil is attempting to claw back loses after falling sharply in the previous session after Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and United Arab Emirates confirmed that they would not extend an additional 1.18 million bpd in cuts on top of the OPEC+ cuts in July. The disappointment resulted in WTI and Brent shedding over 5%.

Today, oil is back on the rise as easing of coronavirus lockdown measures boost hopes that a recovery in demand will do some of the heavy lifting. Brent is sitting comfortably over $40 and the expectation, particularly now that New York is reopening, is that WTI will be back there soon.
 

Dax chart


Related tags: Indices

Latest market news

View more
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Plunges to Critical Support
Yesterday 04:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Indices articles

20231218 - 001 - 01
S&P 500 forecast: US futures edge lower but uptrend persists
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
February 20, 2025 12:30 PM
    stocks_04
    The ASX 200 tries to lull bears into its trap while S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 tease new highs
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    February 18, 2025 10:27 PM
      germany_01
      DAX analysis: Has the German index risen too far, too fast?
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      February 17, 2025 01:03 PM
        gold_02
        Gold Price Forecast: Hang Seng and Bullion Rally Together—Coincidence or Trend?
        By:
        David Scutt
        February 17, 2025 01:33 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.