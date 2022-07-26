Alibaba set for wider appeal with primary Hong Kong listing

Alibaba rose around 6% during Asian trade after announcing its intention to apply for a primary listing in Hong Kong.

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
July 26, 2022 10:33 AM
Research
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Alibaba rose around 6% during Asian trade after announcing its intention to apply for a primary listing in Hong Kong.

 

Whilst Alibaba (BABA) is already available to trade on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKEX) under the ticker 9988, it is only a secondary market. The company now intends to apply for a primary listing in Hong Kong to broaden and diversify its investor base, particularly in China and across Asia. Recent rule changes by HKEX allow Chinese companies to apply for dual listing following threats from the US to delist select Chinese companies.

 

Alibaba will now be available on ‘Stock Connect’, a cross-boundary investment channel which allows investors from both the Shanghai and Hong Kong Stock exchanges to trade the shares on either exchange. Ultimately this means greater opportunity for investors to get involved in the company.

 

 

Alibaba daily chart (9988 – Honk Kong listed):

20220726fbabaHK

We can see on the daily chart that Alibaba posted a strong rally following the news. It was seen on high volume which shows fresh buyers stepping into the market, and reinforced $100 as a strong level of support. With that said, a break beneath $100 could mark the beginning of a stronger move lower.

 

Note how OBV (on balance volume) remains elevated relative to price action, which suggests buyers have the upper hand. However, it remains within a tight range so any gains from here would need to be accompanied with a breakout on the OBV to confirm it.

 

 

Alibaba daily chart (BABA – US listed):

20220726babaCI

Price action on Alibaba’s daily chart shows it has effectively ranged between 73 – 126 since March. At the beginning of July two bearish hammers formed and it gapped lower, to mark a prominent top. It’s therefore possible we could see the stock break below 98, although today’s news is likely to see it rise within the 100 – 108 range. Therefore, we have a bullish bias within the 100 – 108 range, but equally open to an upside break of 108 or bearish break below 98 further out. And we may need to rely on the direction of the broader market to find out which side of this small range it breaks out of.

 

 

Hang Seng Daily Chart:

20220726hsiCI

The Hang Seng remains in a bearish channel on the weekly chart, although there are some signs that it wants to change its trend; a strong bullish hammer formed in March, a higher low formed in May and it is trying to form a higher low now. A bullish divergence also formed on the RSI. However, the RSI remains below 50 which shows weak momentum overall, and the large bearish candle two weeks ago suggests bears retain in control, in line with the downtrend. An inside week shows compression is underway, although if the market can hold above 20k then perhaps it can rise to retest the upper trendline and paint a bullish bias on the daily chart over the near-term.

 

 

 

How to trade with City Index

You can easily trade with City Index by using these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade

 

 

Related tags: Trade Ideas Alibaba Group Holding Hong Kong 50 Hang Seng Technical Analysis

Latest market news

View more
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Trade Ideas articles

Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
By:
Michael Boutros
Today 02:00 AM
    channel_03
    US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
    By:
    David Song
    Yesterday 08:00 PM
      gold_02
      Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      Yesterday 02:00 PM
        Uptrend
        GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        February 21, 2025 05:35 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.