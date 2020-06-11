11062020 US Pre Open

The S&P 500 Futures are on the downside after the Federal Reserve hinted at keeping interest rates near zero through 2022.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
June 11, 2020 8:55 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

US Futures falling, watch AMZN, GRUB, DAL, REGN

The S&P 500 Futures  are on the downside after the Federal Reserve hinted at keeping interest rates near zero through 2022. At the same time, the central bank said it expects the U.S. economy to contract by 6.5% this year and rebound 5.0% in 2021.

Later today Producer Price Index (+0.1% on month in May expected), Initial Jobless Claims (a fall to 1.550 million expected) and Continuing Claims (a fall to 20.000 million expected) will be published.

European indices are under pressure. In the U.K., the RICS index measuring house prices came out at -32% in May, against -24% expected and -22% the previous month (revised from -21%).

Asian indices closed deeply in the red. This morning, government data showed that Japan's first quarter BSI All Industry Business Condition Index for large firms sank to -47.6 (-38.4 expected) from -10.1 in the prior quarter. Official data showed that China's M2 money supply rose 11.1% on year in May (+11.3% expected), while new yuan loans totaled 1,480 billion yuan (1,600 billion yuan expected).

WTI Crude Oil Futures are falling. U.S. Energy Information Administration's weekly has reported that the country's crude-oil stockpiles rose to a record level of 538.1 million barrels.

Gold is edging lower on profit taking following a bounce after the Fed decision. Gold fell 12.21 dollars (-0.7%) to 1726.49 dollars.

The US dollar gains ground on falling equities. EUR/USD fell 16pips to 1.1358. GBP/USD dropped 88pips to 1.2659 on Brexit concerns.

US Equity Snapshot

 

Amazon.com (AMZN): the European Union plans to issue formal antitrust charges against the e-commerce giant, according to Dow Jones Newswires.

Grubhub (GRUB) and Just Eat Takeaway.com have entered into a definitive agreement whereby Just Eat Takeaway.com is to acquire 100% of the shares of Grubhub in an all-stock transaction "to create a leading global online food delivery player". The transaction represents an implied value of 75.15 dollars for each Grubhub share and implies a total equity consideration of 7.3 billion dollars.

Delta Airlines (DAL) forecasts second quarter sales to be down 90% with a systemwide capacity down 85%. The company expects to reduce its average daily cash outflow to approximately 40 million dollars by June 30, 2020, down from approximately 100 million dollars per day as of March 31, 2020.

Regeneron (REGN), the pharma company, announced "the initiation of clinical trials for its investigational anti-viral antibody cocktail for the treatment and prevention of COVID-19".

Source : TradingVIEW, Gain Capital


Related tags: Powell Equities

Latest market news

View more
GBP/USD forecast: Technical Tuesday - July 16, 2024
Today 03:17 PM
Nasdaq 100 Forecast: QQQ rises despite stronger than expected retail sales
Today 01:45 PM
Crude Oil Analysis: US Oil and UK Oil Breach Critical Support Zones
Today 12:09 PM
Gold outlook: Precious metal edges closer to May ATH
Today 11:52 AM
EUR/USD, FTSE Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 08:52 AM
Hang Seng, China A50 looking to turn the tide
Today 03:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Powell articles

united_states_03
Powell testimony, US CPI, RBNZ and French Election: The Week Ahead
By:
Matt Simpson
July 5, 2024 05:23 AM
    Will the Fed Cut Rates in July? Four Contrarian Reasons to Start Reducing Interest Rates
    By:
    Matt Weller CFA, CMT
    June 20, 2024 04:30 PM
      Federal reserve building close-up
      FOMC Meeting Preview: Will the Fed Put Rate Hikes on the Table?
      By:
      Matt Weller CFA, CMT
      April 30, 2024 05:21 PM
        Bank notes of different currencies
        EUR/USD in the hands of ECB, Powell Testimony, ISM services: The Week Ahead
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        March 1, 2024 04:38 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.