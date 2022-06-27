What are value stocks and how do you find them?

Value stocks are a popular category of shares that are viewed as undervalued. Finding value stocks is a common strategy for traders who want to take advantage of the possible share price growth that could follow. Discover how to find value stocks and see some value stocks to watch.

Rebecca Cattlin
By :  ,  Former Senior Financial Writer
June 27, 2022 2:16 PM
Feature image of stock market figures and indices
Rebecca Cattlin
By :  ,  Former Senior Financial Writer

Value stocks are a popular category of shares that are viewed as undervalued. Finding value stocks is a common strategy for traders who want to take advantage of the possible share price growth that could follow. Discover how to find value stocks and see some value stocks to watch.

 

What is a value stock?

A value stock is the name given to a company’s shares that trade at a lower price when compared to its fundamentals. This means that by looking at dividends, earnings, or sales, its intrinsic value is higher than its current market price.

Value stocks only have low prices because the market has undervalued them. So, traders and investors will seek to identify value stocks in order to benefit from the share price correcting to better reflect the company’s true value.

Value stocks are often more mature companies that are having temporary issues. For example, these companies often trade at a lower price compared to others in their industry that have similar fundamentals, due to negative press or legal troubles.

 

How to find a value stock

To find a value stock, you’ll need to first assess what the true or intrinsic value of the company is and then whether its share price is currently above or below that price.

There are a few metrics that are commonly used to find value stocks, including the:

  • Price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) – this measures the current share price versus the per-share earnings (EPS), it tells us whether a company’s share price is over or undervalued compared to its recent earnings
  • Price-to-earnings growth ratio (PEG) – by dividing the P/E ratio by the rate at which a company’s profits increase, we can see whether there’s room for change in the share price
  • Debt-to-equity ratio – this ratio divides a company’s liabilities by its shareholder equity. It tells us how a company is financing its operations. Companies with high debt-to-equity ratios compared to the rest of their industry could be burgeoning growth stocks on the precipice of a bullish run. Or they really are just firms that have unsustainable debt, so watch out
  • Current ratio – by measuring how a firm can cover short-term debts with current assets, it shows how stable a business is. Value stocks, while undervalued, should still be managing assets efficiently. The current ratio helps make comparisons with competitors

Take a look at financial ratios in more detail.

 

Difference between growth and value stocks

Value stocks are normally contrasted to growth stocks. While value stocks have strong fundamentals, but a comparatively cheap share price, growth stocks have rapidly expanding profits and revenues, but already have a high price tag.

Learn more about growth stocks.

Value stocks are often considered riskier than growth stocks, because the company has to change the public’s perception of it to regain favour with investors. However, growth stocks tend to see more volatility than value stocks, due to the high interest that surrounds them. A single piece of negative news can send the market price spiralling. While value stocks might not see the same rapid ascent that growth stocks do, they can still suffer from collapses when negative news hits the company.

Whether you’re looking at growth stocks or value stocks, it’s important to understand that market prices can rise and fall.

Some companies, like tech giants Google and Microsoft, are often seen as fitting into both ‘value’ and ‘growth’ categories. Stocks can be both undervalued compared to existing earnings, and still have high growth potential.

Over the last decade, value stocks have underperformed growth stocks as low interest rates and cheap financing helped growth companies expand rapidly. Meanwhile, the rise of retail investors helped fuel a ‘growth-at-any-cost’ approach. But we are seeing value stocks start to make a come back thanks to high inflation rates taking their toll on growth stocks.

 

How to trade value stocks with City Index

You can speculate on value stocks with City Index in just four easy steps:

  1. Open a City Index account, or log in if you’re already a customer
  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels
  4. Place the trade

Or you can try out trading value stocks risk free by signing up for our demo trading account.

Related tags: Equities Stocks Shares market Insights

Latest market news

View more
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
February 21, 2025 05:47 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Equities articles

germany_09
How Will the 2025 German Federal Election Impact the DAX and Major German Stocks?
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
February 10, 2025 08:45 PM
    amazon_03
    Equities weekly earnings forecast: Alphabet, Amazon & Disney
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    February 1, 2025 02:00 AM
      stocks_07
      Top 2025 Trades: Bullish U.S. Equities (After a Pullback)
      By:
      James Stanley
      January 1, 2025 07:30 AM
        Feature image of stock market figures and indices
        2025 Technical Forecast for U.S. Equities
        By:
        James Stanley
        December 23, 2024 02:45 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.