VIDEO OECD Says UK Economy Will Decline the Most in 2020

OECD forecast a 2020 Global GDP contraction of the following: 6% if there is NO second Covid-19 wave and -7.6% if there IS a second Covid-19 wave

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
June 10, 2020 2:42 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
OECD forecast a 2020 Global GDP contraction of the following: 6% if there is NO second Covid-19 wave and -7.6% if there IS a second Covid-19 wave
Related tags: FTSE 100 Indices Equities

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil, Nasdaq Analysis: Sanctions, Earnings, and AI
Today 10:00 AM
FTSE, EUR/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 09:19 AM
Bitcoin toys with a record high, but volumes signal a warning
Today 05:07 AM
NZD/USD: RBNZ Set for Third Jumbo Rate Cut as Inflation Keeps Cooling
Yesterday 10:56 PM
AUD/USD joins the yuan for the ride, though FX volatility cuts both ways
Yesterday 10:44 PM
USD/JPY Slips to Fresh Monthly Low Ahead of BoJ Rate Decision
Yesterday 08:30 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest FTSE 100 articles

Research
FTSE analysis: Could Trump disrupt record-hitting European stock markets?
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
January 19, 2025 08:00 AM
    united_kingdom_04
    EUR/USD, FTSE Forecast: Two trades to watch
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    December 2, 2024 11:59 AM
      united_kingdom_05
      FTSE 100, EUR/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      October 16, 2024 08:57 AM
        Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
        EUR/USD, FTSE 100 Forecast: Two trades to watch
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        September 30, 2024 10:13 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.