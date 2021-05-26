USDCAD Is a bottom near

There are numerous indicators of at least a short-term bottom in USD/CAD...

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
May 26, 2021 2:55 PM
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research

USD/CAD: Is a bottom near?

 “Those who pick bottoms get stinky fingers”

“Only baboons pick bottoms”

These memorable, if rather lewd, trading aphorisms serve as a reminder of the risks when betting against established downtrends. While trading against a trend tends to be a lower-probability strategy, it can offer strong risk/reward ratios if the stars align, and the current setup in USD/CAD may present an opportunity to do just that.

Fundamentally speaking, the ongoing strength in the Canadian dollar is relatively easy to explain. The price of oil, Canada’s most important export, has consistently moved higher over the last year, and WTI on the verge of breaking out to a nearly 3-year high above $67 as of writing. Meanwhile, short-term Canadian yields have actually risen more than their US counterparts over the last year, signaling investor confidence in the economic recovery and the potential for the Bank of Canada to raise interest rates earlier than most of the developed world.

Looking at the chart, USD/CAD has been grinding relentlessly lower for more than a year since peaking above 1.46 amidst last March’s COVID-driven “flight to safety” surge in the US dollar. The pair has fallen about 2,500 pips over that period, with the 50-day EMA reliably capping short-term rallies since last October.

Notably, rates fell more than 350 pips below their 50-day EMA earlier this month and are still trading more than 200 pips below that medium-term trend measure as we go to press. Over the last year, USD/CAD has consistently formed at least a near-term bottom any time it fell more than 300 pips below its 50-day EMA.

In addition, as my colleague Matt Simpson noted earlier this week, speculators are more bullish on the loonie (bearish on USD/CAD) than they’ve been at any point in the last 18 months according to the CFTC’s Commitment of Traders report; positioning extremes like this are often seen as contrarian indicators that may be prone to reverse. With the more widely-followed 14-day RSI indicator forming a triple bullish divergence and rates testing strong previous support at the six-year lows near 1.2060, there are numerous indicators of at least a short-term bottom in USD/CAD:

Source: TradingView, StoneX

If the current low holds, the most immediate near-term target for bottom pickers will be previous-support-turned-resistance at 1.2250, followed by the 50-day EMA near 1.2320. Of course, to avoid getting a stinky finger, readers should consider setting stops on any counter-trend trade, with a break to new six-year lows below the 1.20 handle in this case opening the door for an accelerated selloff from here.

Learn more about forex trading opportunities.

How to trade with City Index

Follow these easy steps to start trading with City Index today:

  1. Open a City Index account, or log-in if you’re already a customer.
  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform.
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels.
  4. Place the trade.

Related tags: Forex USD CAD Trade Ideas

Latest market news

View more
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Today 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Today 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

Uptrend
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Yesterday 05:35 PM
    japan_03
    USD/JPY Forecast: Sell the Rumour, Buy the Fact on Japan’s Inflation Surge?
    By:
    David Scutt
    Yesterday 12:18 AM
      aus_04
      Australian Dollar Forecast: Yield Spreads, China Rally Fuel AUD/USD upside, Countering Tariff Threat
      By:
      David Scutt
      February 20, 2025 10:44 PM
        banks_03
        Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Rallies Despite Geopolitical Risks Ahead of PMIs
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        February 20, 2025 06:01 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.