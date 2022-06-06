US Yields on the move again. What does it mean for USD/JPY?

US 10-year yields and USD/JPY have a strong, positive correlation with a correlation coefficient of +0.92.

June 6, 2022 7:37 PM
Yen, Euros and dollar currency bills and notes

US 10 Year yields are up for the 6th consecutive day after news from China has led to optimism in the markets and, therefore, bond selling.  Shanghai is up and running again in full force and restrictions are being lifted in Beijing.  In addition, China said it will end an investigation into Didi (China’s version of Uber) and the app will soon be available again on mobile platforms.  Bond traders took the view that the “the glass is half full” and sold bonds, pushing 10-year yields back above 3.00% to their highest levels since May 11th. Resistance is at the May 11th highs of 3.07%, and then the highs from May 9th at 3.07%.  If yields break above there, they can move to the highs from November 2018 at 3.25%.  If the resistance holds, yields can fall to support at the May 26th lows of 2.71%.  Below there, the next support level is the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level from the lows of March 7th to the highs of May 9th at 2.62%, then horizontal support at 2.56%. Notice on the bottom panel of the chart below that the correlation coefficient between US 10-year yields and USD/JPY has a strong positive correlation at +0.92. Readings above +0.80 are considered strong. Therefore, if US yields are to continue to move higher, USD/JPY should move higher as well.

20220606 us 10 year yields daily ci

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

 

Trade US 10 Year bonds now: Login or Open a new account!

• Open an account in the UK
• Open an account in Australia
• Open an account in Singapore

 

Indeed, USD/JPY has been moving higher.  On a daily timeframe, price formed a descending wedge pattern after the pair reached its highest level since April 2002 at 131.28 on May 9th.  USD/JPY broke out of the descending wedge on May 31st after holding the 50 Day Moving Average support, and it hasn’t looked back.  Today, USD/JPY took out the highs from May 9th and is banging up against horizontal resistance dating to February 2002 near 131.84.  The next resistance levels are at the 127.2% and 161.8% Fibonacci extensions from the highs of May 9th to the lows of May 24th near 132.70 and 134.43, respectively.  Above there, horizontal resistance from the highs of January 2002 cross at 135.16. If the resistance holds, support below isn’t until the 50 Day Moving Average at 127.52.  The next support level is the top, downward sloping trendline from the descending wedge near 126.75, then the lows from May 24th at 126.36.

20220606 usdjpy daily ci

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

 

Trade USD/JPY now: Login or Open a new account!

• Open an account in the UK
• Open an account in Australia
• Open an account in Singapore

 

US 10-year yields and USD/JPY have a strong, positive correlation with a correlation coefficient of +0.92. Both have been moving aggressively higher, with USD/JPY reaching its highest level today since 2002!  Will it continue to move higher?  It may depend on what US bond traders decide to do!

Learn more about forex trading opportunities.


Related tags: Forex Trade Ideas USD/JPY Yields China

Latest market news

View more
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
February 21, 2025 05:47 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

Uptrend
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
February 21, 2025 05:35 PM
    japan_03
    USD/JPY Forecast: Sell the Rumour, Buy the Fact on Japan’s Inflation Surge?
    By:
    David Scutt
    February 21, 2025 12:18 AM
      aus_04
      Australian Dollar Forecast: Yield Spreads, China Rally Fuel AUD/USD upside, Countering Tariff Threat
      By:
      David Scutt
      February 20, 2025 10:44 PM
        banks_03
        Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Rallies Despite Geopolitical Risks Ahead of PMIs
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        February 20, 2025 06:01 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.