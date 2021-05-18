﻿

US open Reopening optimism and a dovish Fed lift futures

Stocks point higher as optimism surrounding the economic reopening overshadows rising covid cases in Asia and as the Fed continues to reiterate its dovish intentions. USD dives to 3 month low.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
May 18, 2021 9:43 AM
Congress building
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

US futures

Dow futures +0.15% at 34382

S&P futures +0.2% at 4171

Nasdaq futures +0.5% at 13386

In Europe

FTSE +0.3% at 7060

Dax +0.05% at 15414

Euro Stoxx +0.2% at 4012

Learn more about trading indices

Stocks rebound led by tech

US futures are pointing to a stronger start amid rising commodity prices, the Fed playing down inflation fears and strong earnings from US retailers. Reopening optimism is overshadowing concerns of rising covid cases in Asia.

Fed speakers have been out in force relaying the Fed’s dovish message since last week’s spike in inflation. The market appears to be all ears with the US Dollar tanking whilst equities, particularly tech stocks, drive higher.

The high growth tech stocks have been under pressure, under performing peers in recent sessions amid fears that the Fed could act sooner to tighten policy. As those fears are easing demand for tech returns.

Soothing comments by Dallas Fed Kaplan and Federal Reserve vice chair Richard Clarida have been tonic to the markets.  Kaplan doesn’t see a rate rise until next year and Clarida highlighted the weak jobs data as a reason for the Fed to stay supportive.

The weaker US Dollar is underpinning commodity prices, which are resuming their uptrend after recent weakness. Re-opening optimism is also driving demand for commodities higher.

US building permits and housing starts could garner some interest. The release of the Fed minutes to morrow are likely to be a bigger market mover as investors will be looking closely for any clues of a timeline for scaling back stimulus.

Earnings

Walmart and Home Deport reported blowout Q1 earnings helped by the latest round of stimulus checks.

Macy’s raised its earnings for annual sales and profits amid expectations of pent up demand  as shoppers return to stores.

Where next for the Nasdaq?

The Nasdaq formed a double top reversal pattern at the end of April before selling off. The price didn’t complete the double top reversal pattern which would have be down at 12225. Instead the index found support around 12900 the lower band of the ascending channel dating back to late September and has rebounded higher. Currently it trades caught between the lower band of the ascending channel on the down side and the 50 sma at 13450 on the upside showing some indecision. A move over 13400 could open the door towards 14070 resistance. However, a move below 12900 could see the sellers gain traction.

FX – USD weakens, GBP rallies an unemployment falls

The US Dollar is heading lower towards a 3 month low after more dovish Fed rhetoric. Dallas Fed Kaplan reassured the markets that he doesn’t see a rate hike until next year. Federal Reserve vice chair Richard Clarida highlighted the soft jobs market as a reason to keep supporting the US economy. The Dollar is listening loud and clear to the Fed’s dovish calls.

GBP/USD trades above 1.42 after upbeat jobs data. The unemployment rate in the UK unexpectedly fell to 4.8% in the three months to March, down from 4.9% despite the ongoing lockdown restrictions. The claimant count also unexpectedly dropped by 15.1k, rather than rising by 25k as expected.

GBP/USD  +0.38% at 1.4207

EUR/USD  +0.5% at 1.2215


Oil rises on improving demand outlook

Oil trades on the front foot on Tuesday, although has eased back for session highs. The tussle continues between the re-opening optimism as the West continues to ease lockdown restrictions boosting demand outlook and rising covid cases in Asia. India has seen total covid cases top 25 million and domestic sales of fuel and gasoline by state refiners have declined 20%. These concerns are limiting the upside for oil.

US crude trades +0.3% at $66.40

Brent trades +0.4% at $69.50

Learn more about trading oil here.

The complete guide to trading oil markets


Looking ahead

13:30 Building permits & housing starts

21:30 API crude oil stocks


Related tags: Crude Oil Equities DJIA DXY Forex Indices Oil

Latest market news

View more
Gold analysis: Overbought metal could be hit by profit-taking as silver breaks out
Today 02:00 AM
EUR/USD analysis: With NFP out of the way, US CPI and ECB come into focus
Yesterday 04:00 PM
Nasdaq Forecast: QQQ rises despite the strong NFP report
Yesterday 01:34 PM
S&P 500 rally threatened as geopolitics enters the ring: The Week Ahead
Yesterday 05:26 AM
USD/JPY, Gold outlook: The payrolls figure in the NFP report is not as important as you think
Yesterday 01:15 AM
US dollar hints at NFP rebound, ASX 200 to track Wall Street lower?
April 4, 2024 10:28 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Crude Oil articles

Energy
Crude oil forecast: Bullish golden cross looms as WTI hits 2024 highs
By:
David Scutt
April 4, 2024 05:32 AM
    Energy
    Crude oil analysis: WTI steady ahead of inventories data
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    March 27, 2024 12:30 PM
      Oil drilling in sea
      Crude oil analysis Strong Chinese demand fuels rally
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      March 18, 2024 04:00 PM
        Oil refinery
        Crude oil consolidates bullish break, gold heavy after record run
        By:
        David Scutt
        March 18, 2024 06:10 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.