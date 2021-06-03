US open Futures drop as labour market recovery continues

US ADP payroll data smashed forecasts whilst US initial jobless claims fell to a fresh pandemic low fueling bets that the Fed could move sooner to tighten policy.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
June 3, 2021 9:55 AM
Congress building
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

US futures

Dow futures -0.55% at 34425

S&P futures -0.65% at 4181

Nasdaq futures -1% at 13547

In Europe

FTSE -0.95% at 7031

Dax -0.3% at 15546

Euro Stoxx -0.5% at 4067

Learn more about trading indices

Stocks drop on Fed tightening fears

US futures are tumbling lower following the US data deluge. The impressively strong figures from the labour market are fueling bets that the Fed will be forced to tighten monetary policy sooner.

The ADP payroll report revealed that 942k new jobs were created in the private sector in May, this is up firmly from 742k recorded in April and defies expectations of a slight decline to 642k.

US jobless claims also fell to a fresh pandemic low of 385k last week, down from a downwardly revised 405k before that. 390K initial claims had been forecast.

The US economy is roaring back to life amid a successful vaccine programme and the reopening of businesses as pandemic restrictions are lifted. These data points bode well for tomorrow’s non-farm payroll which will be key in deciding the Fed’s next  steps

Expectations of an earlier move by the Fed is being reflected in a stronger US Dollar and falling futures, particularly high growth tech stocks which are more sensitive to interest rate expectations.

The Nasdaq is set to underperform its peers with futures trading down over 1% whilst the Dow which is more closely tied to value stocks sees its futures trade down 0.6%. The Fed’s ultra-lose monetary policy has been the stock markets best friend across the pandemic; a relationship which could weaken and quickly.


Where next for the S&P 500? 

The S&P 500 is trading lower as it continues to hover around all time highs. The index lacks the oomph needed to break above resistance at 4250 currently. However, today’s fall lower is not enough to negate the current up trend. A move below 4150 the multi month ascending trendline support and the 50 sma could open the door to 4050. A move below 40509 is needed to create a lower low. Meanwhile buyers will look to retake 4250.

 

FX – USD jumps, GBP remains resilient after strong services PMI

The US Dollar was trading on the front foot ahead of the ADP payroll release and extended those gains following the data.

GBP/USD is holding its ground versus the US Dollar after impressive service sector PMI data. Services PMI rose to 62.9 in May, as the sector expanded at the quickest pace in 24 years as lockdown restrictions eased and bars, restaurants and pubs re-opened inside hospitality.

GBP/USD  -0.04% at 1.4175

EUR/USD  -0.25% at 1.2182


Oil pauses for breath ahead of EIA data

After 3 straight days of gains oil bulls are pausing for breath. Oil prices have been charging higher as rising demand expectations in the second half of this year overshadow the decision by OPEC+ to stick with the plan to continue easing production cuts.

UK fuel demand has reached pre-pandemic levels. China is also seeing demand rise and the US, the worlds’ largest consumer of oil is expected to see a strong US driving season. The broad expectation is that demand will out strip supply in the second half of the year, supporting prices at these levels.

EIA crude stockpile data is due later. Expectations are for a decline in inventory.

US crude trades -0.12% at $68.67

Brent trades -0.02% at $71.24

Learn more about trading oil here.

The complete guide to trading oil markets


Looking ahead

15:00 ISM non-manufacturing PMI

15:30 EIA crude stock pile data


Related tags: Crude Oil DXY DJIA Forex Forex Indices Nasdaq SPX 500

Latest market news

View more
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Today 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Today 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Crude Oil articles

Oil refinery
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Are Upside Hedging Risks Fading?
By:
Razan Hilal, CMT
February 16, 2025 02:00 PM
    Oil_rig
    Crude oil forecast: Could WTI rebound despite large crude stocks build?
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    February 12, 2025 04:08 PM
      Market chart
      Oil and Gold Rise on Trump's Negotiation Tactics
      By:
      Razan Hilal, CMT
      February 11, 2025 07:32 AM
        Oil extraction
        Crude Oil Update: WTI Recovers After Three Weeks of Losses
        By:
        Julian Pineda, CFA
        February 10, 2025 04:45 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.