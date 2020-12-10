Two trades to watch GBPUSD DAX as dual talks stall ECB in focus

Talks fail all around - no Brexit deal agreed over dinner & US stimulus talks stall. ECB in focus.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
December 10, 2020 2:46 AM
UK Union Jack Flag alongside some European Union flags with Big Ben in background
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
  • Sentiment is weaker as European markets open on Thursday as Brexit talks, and US stimulus talks deadlock.
  • British Prime Minister Boris Johnson & EC President Ursula von der Leyen failed to bridge the existing gaps and extended the deadline for an agreement until Sunday. UK data dump, industrial production & manufacturing beat forecasts.
  • In the US Democrats & Republicans are at odds over an additional fiscal stimulus programme. US Covid daily deaths top 3000. Jobless claims are expected to rise to 725k vs 710k highlighting the need for a rescue package. CPI in focus.
  • The ECB is widely expected to ease monetary policy, adding €500 billion in PEPP and through more very generous loans to bank. 

GBP/USD tests 100 sma at 1.3350

GBP/USD trades -0.3% at $1.3350 having fallen through the 20 sma on the 4 hour chart, the pair is now testing the 100 sma on the 4 hour chart. A break-through here could see the pair approach the key band of 1.3295-1.33. This band has offered support to the pair since late November as GBP/USD consolidates after its November run up. A meaningful move below this key level would negate the current bullish trend and could see a sharper correction to test December lows at 1.3225 and the critical 200 sma at 1.32.

On the flip side, should 100 sma at 1.3350 hold then look for a move towards 1.3450 prior to 1.35.

Dax to hold uptrend?

Whilst the ECB are widely expected to ease policy, this is priced in. Any disappointment could see the Dax test support levels.

The German Dax futures trade -0.2% heading towards the European open. It continues to trade above the ascending trend line dating back to early November. The Dax has bounced off this trendline on several occasions over the past week indicating strength in the price, It also trades above its 50, 100 and 200 sma on the 4 hour chart, suggesting that more upside could be on the cards.

The Dax tested the 50 sma in early trade, lifting off the 13300 sma & round number support. A meaningful move below 13300 could pull 13275 into views, the confluence of the ascending trend line and the 100 sma. A break through here would negate the current uptrend with the bears set to target 13160 December’s low. 
The trend for now remains bullish with near term resistance seen at 13450 December high and a level which capped gains in September. Beyond, resistance and 9 month high of 13570 will become the bull’s target.



Related tags: Dax GBP Brexit Central Bank

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Today 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Dax articles

Market trader analysing data
DAX forecast: Ukraine optimism lifts index to extreme overbought levels
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
February 16, 2025 08:00 AM
    united_kingdom_03
    GBP/USD, DAX Forecast: Two trades to watch
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    February 13, 2025 10:21 AM
      united_kingdom_02
      GBP/USD, DAX Forecast: Two trades to watch
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      February 11, 2025 08:54 AM
        germany_09
        How Will the 2025 German Federal Election Impact the DAX and Major German Stocks?
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        February 10, 2025 08:45 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.