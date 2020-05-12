﻿

Tuesday May 12 FX market update GBPUSD under pressure

The GBP/USD dropped 60pips to 1.2275 in Tuesday's trading making it one of the largest movers.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
May 12, 2020 5:47 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Tuesday May 12 FX market update - GBP/USD under pressure

Tuesday May 12 FX market update - GBP/USD under pressure

The US Dollar was bearish against most of its major pairs on Tuesday with the exception of the CAD and GBP. On the economic data front, the National Federation of Independent Business's Small Business Optimism Index fell to 90.9 on month in April (83.0 expected), from 96.4 in March, a level last seen in 2013. The Bureau of Labor Statistic's Consumer Price Index declined 0.8% on month in April (as expected), from -0.4% in March, marking a low last seen in 2008. The Monthly Budget Deficit jumped to 737.9 billion dollars on month in April (737.0 billion dollars expected), from 160.3 billion dollars in March, marking a record Monthly Budget Deficit. 

On Wednesday, the Mortgage Bankers Association's Mortgage Applications data for the week ending May 8th is expected. Finally, the Producer Price Index Final Demand for April is expected to decrease 0.5% on month, from -0.2% in March.                                       

The Euro was bullish against all of its all pairs. In Europe, The Banque de France's industrial business climate index came out at 48 in April, compared with 52 in March (revised from 51) and 40 anticipated by economists. The institution indicated that economic activity in France fell by 27% in April, a slight improvement on the decline observed in March.

The Australian dollar was bearish against most of its major pairs with the exception of the CAD, GBP and USD.

The GBP/USD dropped 60pips to 1.2275 in Tuesday's trading making it one of the largest movers. Looking at key levels to watch. Resistance can be seen at the 1.2315 level with first support at 1.2245. The preferred technical scenario is bearish towards 1.222 as long as 1.2315 resistance has not been touched. 



Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView


Happy trading.
Related tags: Forex Forex GBP

Latest market news

View more
Commodities warning of shifting directional price risks
Today 02:26 AM
Hold your horses before buying copper’s bullish break
Today 12:29 AM
WTI crude oil looks set to break $80: Asian Open – March 14, 2024
Yesterday 10:19 PM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Carves Out a Tight Range Ahead of US PPI and Retail Sales
Yesterday 07:21 PM
Gold, silver and copper analysis: Metals rally on China optimism and weaker dollar
Yesterday 05:00 PM
NASDAQ 100 Forecast: QQQ muted ahead of more data tomorrow
Yesterday 01:20 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Carves Out a Tight Range Ahead of US PPI and Retail Sales
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
Yesterday 07:21 PM
    budget_05
    GBP/USD analysis: Cable rebounds after US CPI-related drop
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    Yesterday 12:00 PM
      Forex trading
      USD/JPY seems best bet for bulls amid a mixed US dollar environment
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      Yesterday 03:05 AM
        Market trader analysing data
        EUR/USD, FTSE and ETH/USD analysis - Technical Tuesday, March 12, 2024
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        March 12, 2024 11:00 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.