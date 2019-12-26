Trading in Thin Markets

ALWAYS ask yourself first “How much can I lose?”

December 26, 2019 1:28 PM

Trading in Thin Markets

Wow!  What a move yesterday evening (in the US) on Christmas Day in the US Dollar Index!  The DXY inexplicitly fell over 100 pips yesterday and bounced back immediately.  Stocks are at all-time highs, again.  NASDAQ crossed 9,000 for the first time EVER!!!  Gold is up 10 dollars. (It’s considered an unusual correlation to have stocks and gold moving in the same direction).  And why is this happening on Christmas Day and Boxing Day (a holiday in many countries outside the US)? I haven’t seen any big news headlines to move the markets.

US Dollar Index, 5-minute

Source:  Tradingview, City Index

 As we have discussed last week,  sometimes large pension funds, mutual funds, and hedge funds need  to move money for year end.  Whether its to close positions or “window dressing”, the closer we get to December 31st, the less liquidity there will be.  This adds potential for larger swings as there are less participants in the market.

How can we participate in these moves without getting run over if moves such as these continue into year end?  Smaller size and wider stops! 

As a hypothetical example, let’s say you usually trade a standard lot of $100,000 in EUR/USD.  Your risk/reward is 1:3.  If you risk 30 pips and you are looking to make 90 pips (1:3), your risk is $300.  If the market spikes 50 pips against you and comes right back, your stop would be taken out.

Now, let’s say you still have a risk/reward of 1:3 and you trade a mini lot of $10,000 in EUR/USD.  You can move your stop out wider, say 75 pips, as your maximum loss would only be $75.  You can initially   look to make 225 pips (1:3).  If there is a 50-pip spike against you, your stop will not be taken out.  And as the trade moves in your favor (or if the trade moves in your favor), you can adjust your target and stop as needed.

The point is, although you will make less if the market reaches your target, you would also lose less if the market goes against you!  This is important to remember is thin, illiquid markets.  Regardless of market conditions,  ALWAYS ask yourself first “How much can I lose?” before you ask yourself “How much can I make?”! 


Related tags: Dollar Forex USD

Latest market news

View more
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Plunges to Critical Support
Yesterday 04:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Dollar articles

US_flag_map_eye
Dollar forecast: NFP and hot inflation expectations trigger DXY rebound - Forex Friday
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
February 7, 2025 05:00 PM
    Jobs
    NFP Preview: Is the Stage Set for Another Strong Jobs Report (and USD Rally)?
    By:
    Matt Weller CFA, CMT
    February 6, 2025 01:54 PM
      Gold nuggets
      Gold Reaches New All-Time Highs After Tariff Announcements
      By:
      Julian Pineda, CFA
      February 3, 2025 08:35 PM
        Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
        Dollar forecast: DXY remains overall positive after eventful week - Forex Friday
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        November 8, 2024 02:15 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.