Thursday Focus ECB prospects in flux and currency wars

The ECB was not the only game in town on Thursday as currency volatility continued to flare-up across major pairs.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
January 25, 2018 6:30 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

A fast-moving game of ECB

The ECB was not the only game in town on Thursday as currency volatility continued to flare-up across major pairs. But the central bank’s announcement and commentary this afternoon was still a moveable feast by late morning. That increases the risk of unpredictable market reactions.

It’s less “early” than you think

Expectations have now coalesced around a pared back view of the European Central Bank’s previous signal that it would revise guidance “early” in 2018. That came after the euro’s extension of its one-year advance to 17% this week forced Eurozone bond yields to catch-up. ECB President Mario Draghi even found the cap on inflation urgent enough to address before Thursday’s policy statement. He downplayed rebounding energy prices and dismissed market moves as statistically insignificant side-effects.  Already glacial inflation forecasts could therefore be revised only by low-single digit basis points.

Euro move could be 110 points

However, the euro could gain as much as a percentage point versus the dollar if the ECB fails to confirm December as QE’s endpoint.  Two-way short-term EUR/USD option bets in the current EUR/USD range required a move of at least 110 pips to break even at last check. High demand for the trade suggested traders saw such a move as likely.

However, a more nuanced tone from the ECB and Draghi could bring a typical post-ECB euro decline and bounce to new daily highs. With weekly tops from the last quarter of 2014 smashed this week, attention is now on December 2014’s last spike to $1.2569, before the slide to $1.04 in March 2015. If Draghi proves double-sided instead of dovish, we expect the EUR/USD to target $1.2569.

Currency warning shots

After the yen’s flash of overnight volatility, it has snapped back into its 109.47-108.93 Wednesday range. The pair ground 75 sen lower as speculators tested liquidity at lower levels. The seemingly choreographed tariffs-Mnuchin-Ross sequence of events and comments suggested currency counter-aggression. In reality, no hard and fast conclusions can be drawn. But the yen’s spike move shows eye-catching incursions into September 2017 lows are not improbable, even as a dollar bounce looks more imminent.

Cable’s latest ‘top’

Such imminence was not at all visible in sterling trade.  A new 19-month peak was notched early in Europe, just 4.6% below Referendum Day’s high of $1.5022. Trading predicated on a possible hint of a transition deal is quite visible now. Sterling is vulnerable in this rarefied air. Failure to close above the open of the week ending on 24th June 2016 ($1.4349) will be the first sign of trouble, for the bulls.

Gold challenges stocks

The sea of calm in U.S. stock markets contrasted with nerves in Europe, where the DAX led wary indices slightly lower. There’s a protective bid in case ECB Day turns into a euro field day.  FTSE trends remained multifaceted after the benchmark led Wednesday’s intraday sell-off. A sterling fall is the missing piece of the jigsaw for FTSE buyers with oil and gold rising and copper rebounding. The FTSE’s earnings plate hots up next week. Anticipation of clearer upside impetus keeps some money on the sidelines for now. Risk-off warnings flashed by gold and yen firmness also challenge stock market uptrends.

Related tags: Sterling UK 100 USD EUR GBP

Latest market news

View more
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
February 22, 2025 08:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Sterling articles

Is the weak pound making UK stocks a bargain for foreign investors?
By:
Joshua Warner
October 7, 2022 08:58 AM
    Is the weak pound making UK stocks a bargain for foreign investors?
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    October 7, 2022 08:58 AM
      Board of currencies
      EUR/GBP Could Reach Near .9000
      By:
      March 5, 2020 04:13 PM
        A Sea of Red
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        February 28, 2020 05:09 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.