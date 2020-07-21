Still weak Japanese inflation
This morning, official data showed that Japan's National CPI grew 0.1% on year in June (as expected). Core-inflation rate was released unchanged vs -0.1% on year expected. Tomorrow, July Jibun Bank PMIs will be released.
From a technical point of view, on a daily chart, USD/JPY is capped by a declining trend line and stands below its 50-day moving average (in blue). Readers may therefore consider the potential for further weakness below horizontal resistance at 108.20 as the nearest support would be set at June bottom at 106.00 and a second one would be set at horizontal support at 104.50 in extension.
From a technical point of view, on a daily chart, USD/JPY is capped by a declining trend line and stands below its 50-day moving average (in blue). Readers may therefore consider the potential for further weakness below horizontal resistance at 108.20 as the nearest support would be set at June bottom at 106.00 and a second one would be set at horizontal support at 104.50 in extension.
Source: TradingView, GAIN Capital
Latest market news
Today 02:00 PM
Today 08:00 AM
Today 02:00 AM
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Open an account today
Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Web Trader platform
Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Latest Forex articles
February 21, 2025 05:35 PM
February 21, 2025 12:18 AM
Australian Dollar Forecast: Yield Spreads, China Rally Fuel AUD/USD upside, Countering Tariff Threat
February 20, 2025 10:44 PM