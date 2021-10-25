[Video] Silver Rally Falters Below $25

October 25, 2021 4:08 AM
As for an update to Friday’s video, the Japanese yen continued to strengthen which saw several crosses move lower from arguably extended bullish runs.  USD/JPY is comfortably below 114 and AUD/JPY touched a 4-day low. Whilst their trends remain bullish overall it is not yet apparent their corrections are complete.

View this week's COT report (commitment of traders) to see how large speculators were positioned last week. 

 

