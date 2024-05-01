NZD/USD, AUD/NZD: New Zealand recession is hammering the jobs market, inflation next

New Zealand’s unemployment rate jumps more than expected despite a collapse in labour force participation, putting the Reserve Bank of New Zealand closer to cutting interest rates before the US Federal Reserve. NZD/USD fell sharply while AUD/NZD rose to new cycle highs.

David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Today 1:21 AM
downtrend chart
David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
  • New Zealand unemployment surged to 4.3% last quarter
  • Employment fell, participation plunged while wage pressures eased
  • Risks of RBNZ rate cuts in 2024 have grown
  • NZD/USD remains pressured while AUD/NZD hits cycle highs

New Zealand’s unemployment rate jumped more than expected in the March quarter despite a sizeable decline in the number of Kiwis participating in the labour market, putting the Reserve Bank of New Zealand closer to cutting interest rates before the US Federal Reserve.

NZD/USD fell sharply while AUD/NZD rose to new cycle highs following the data.

Kiwi labour market softening fast

Unemployment rose sharply to 4.3%, above the 4.2% level expected and 4% rate reported three months earlier. Unemployment stood at 3.4% one year ago. Flattering the outcome, labour force participation tumbled four tenths to 71.5%, below the unchanged reading expected.

Statistics New Zealand reported a 0.2% decline in employment, again a significant undershoot on the 0.3% growth expected.

Over the year, the number of employed increased 36,000 to 2.9 million. Breaking down that figure, youth employment slumped by 24,900 while those aged 30 to 44 years increased by 50,800.

Including underemployed workers, the underutilisation rate surged to 11.2%, up from 10.7% in the December quarter and 9.1% level of a year ago. Over the year, unemployment rose by 31,000 while total underutilisation increased by 75,000.

kiwi u3 q1

With wage pressures subsiding

With underutilisation on the rise, wage pressures continued to ease with private sector pay lifting 0.8%, in line with expectations but below the 1% pace of Q4. From a year earlier, private sector wages growth eased a tenth of a percent to 3.8%.

Inflation will be next

The clean sweep of data weakness is reflective of an economy in recession as tight monetary policy works to reduce inflation pressures. While there is still work to be done on that front, with lagging labour market indicators already rolling over, it seems only a matter of when not if the RBNZ starts to prioritise economic activity over the threat of a reignition of price pressures.

Traders certainly think so, adding to the risk the RBNZ starts to cut rates this year, well ahead of the mid-2025 starting date currently forecast by the bank.

Get our exclusive guide to AUD/USD trading in Q2 2024

NZD/USD hammered, but a lot of bad news is now priced in

NZD/USD was hammered on the data, adding to hefty losses experienced on Tuesday as strong wages growth in the United States amplified fears of the Fed having to abandon rate cuts later this year.

While the tepid uptrend from the middle of April is now over, selling at these levels is not without its risks. Not only has NZD/USD struggled to break meaningfully below .5800 recently but there’s already plenty of bullish sentiment priced into the US dollar, meaning the Fed, US Treasury refunding details, PMIs and payrolls report will likely have to keep upward pressure on US bond yields to keep the greenback moving higher.

In the near-term, that may be hard to achieve, potentially providing a relief valve for the Kiwi. 

Given the proximity to support at .5860, we favour buying dips on moves towards this level, allowing for a stop loss order to be placed below for protection. The initial upside target would be .5950 with former uptrend support around 25 pips higher the next level after that.

nzd may 1

AUD/NZD dip buying preferred 

The data helped push AUD/NZD to fresh cycle highs above 1.1000, seeing the pair move marginally into overbought territory on RSI. As such, we prefer to buy pullbacks towards 1.0975, allowing for a stop loss order to be placed below for protection. The initial trade target would be 1.1050. Buying above 1.1000 screens as a poor setup but we are not prepared to fade the move given the pair remains in a clear uptrend for now.

audnzd may 1

-- Written by David Scutt

Follow David on Twitter @scutty

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: NZD NZD USD FX Trade Ideas

Latest market news

View more
US dollar ‘bull’ dog unleashed, AUD/USD crushed on eve of Fed: Asian Open
Yesterday 10:08 PM
FOMC Meeting Preview: Will the Fed Put Rate Hikes on the Table?
Yesterday 05:21 PM
S&P 500 Forecast: SPX falls & is on track to decline across April
Yesterday 01:24 PM
WTI Crude Oil Analysis: Keeping an Eye on Economic Growth Metrics
Yesterday 01:02 PM
EUR/USD outlook improves on stronger Eurozone economy as focus turns to US data
Yesterday 12:21 PM
DAX, FTSE Forecast: Two trades to watch
Yesterday 08:15 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest NZD articles

Market chart showing uptrend
NZD/USD pops as RBNZ rate cuts bets delivered sticky reality check
By:
David Scutt
April 16, 2024 11:23 PM
    Uptrend
    NZD/USD: Inflation the only barrier between the RBNZ and rate cuts
    By:
    David Scutt
    April 16, 2024 06:11 AM
      NZD/USD, NZD/JPY RBNZ preview: A little central bank that packs an almighty market punch
      By:
      David Scutt
      April 9, 2024 01:41 AM
        NZD/USD: What one hawkish forecaster giveth, 38 dovish forecasters taketh away
        By:
        David Scutt
        February 13, 2024 04:43 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.