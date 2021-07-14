Powell takes center stage as statement negates strong CPI and PPI

“Don’t fight the Fed”!

July 14, 2021 11:33 AM

Powell takes center stage as statement negates strong CPI and PPI

In Fed Chairman Jerome Powell’s prepared comments for his semi-annual testimony before Congress,  he says that “substantial further progress” is still a way off.  What does that mean?  No tapering any time soon!  With the unemployment rate at 5.9%, he notes that the jobs market is also a long way off from progress needed to begin tapering bond purchases.  And although he acknowledged that inflation is likely to be elevated this year, he expects it to be moderate overall.   Right or wrong, this is consistent with what Powell has been saying from the beginning:  The Fed will let inflation run hot while they focus on maximizing employment. 

And inflation is HOT!  Yesterday’s CPI headline print of 5.4% YoY was the highest in 13 years, while the core CPI print was 4.5% YoY, the highest reading in 30 years!  Today, PPI was released and the headline June print was 7.3% YoY and the Core PPI was 5.6% YoY.  The headline number was the highest since the current series began in November 2010.  In theory, PPI feeds through to CPI as producers pass along higher prices to consumers.   However, Powell continues to see these numbers as transitory.

Everything you need to know about the Federal Reserve

Powell’s extreme dovishness trumped the strong inflation readings as stocks move higher, while yields and the USD move lower.  USD/JPY is also held down by trendline resistance near today’s highs at 110.70, which dates to early January.

Source: Tradingview, City Index

USD/JPY had been moving lower since putting in near-term highs on July 2nd.  The pair bounced on July 8th, which resulted in a pennant formation.  Today the pair broke lower after reaching resistance near July 7th highs, as well as the longer-term rising trendline (see daily chart).  The target for the break of a pennant is the distance from of the pennant “pole” added to the breakdown point of the of the pennant.  In this case, USD/JPY targets 108.56, which is also horizontal support from May 19th and May 25th

Source: Tradingview, City Index

USD/JPY is currently trading near the first support level of 110.10, which is the 50% retracement level from the May 25th lows to the July 2nd highs.  The 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level from the same timeframe and the July 8th lows are just below between 109.53 and 109.73.  Resistance is at the bottom trendline of the pennant near 110.50 and then the top trendline of the pennant and the long-term trendline (daily chart) near 110.70.

Although inflation is running hot, it appears that the Fed is willing to let it continue high until employment is “maximized”.  Whether Powell is right or wrong, doesn’t seem to matter. The saying in the markets that seems applicable to this situation is “Don’t fight the Fed”!

Learn more about forex trading opportunities.


Related tags: Forex JPY Powell Trade Ideas

Latest market news

View more
Crude oil outlook boosted by geopolitics and easing demand fears
Today 05:00 PM
S&P500 Forecast: SPX hits fresh record highs as Netflix soars
Today 01:41 PM
EUR/USD analysis: Attention turns to ECB and US data
Today 12:30 PM
GBP/USD, DAX Forecast :Two trades to watch
Today 09:22 AM
EUR/USD, GBP/AUD analysis: European open – Jan 24, 2024
Today 06:00 AM
USD/JPY, Nikkei trading heavy as news flow bolsters case for BOJ rate hike
Today 05:41 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

Uptrend
EUR/USD analysis: Attention turns to ECB and US data
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Today 12:30 PM
    Bank notes of different currencies
    EUR/USD, GBP/AUD analysis: European open – Jan 24, 2024
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    Today 06:00 AM
      Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
      EUR/USD outlook: Currency Pair of the Week – January 22, 2024
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      January 22, 2024 12:30 PM
        Yen, Euros and dollar currency bills and notes
        USD bears have a rethink, GBP and AUD positioning diverges: COT report
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        January 22, 2024 01:12 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.