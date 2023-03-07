Powell puts a 50bps March hike firmly on the radar, GBP/USD tests 2023 lows

According to the CME’s FedWatch tool, investors are now pricing in a 60/40 shot of a 50bps rate hike in two weeks’ time and that rates could peak above 5.5%.

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
March 7, 2023 6:16 PM
Research
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research

Key takeaways

  • Fed Chair Jerome Powell acknowledged that the pace of quarter-point interest-rate increases is not set in stone, and a faster tightening of rates may be warranted if economic data indicates it is necessary.
  • Powell's follow-up testimony tomorrow will be his last scheduled public remarks on interest-rate policy before the Fed's next meeting, March 21-22.
  • Strong economic data have shifted investors' rate expectations, with the rate now expected to rise to around 5.5% by midyear and remain there through the end of 2023.

This morning, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell acknowledged during his Capitol Hill hearings that the recent 25bps pace of interest rate increases is not set in stone. Powell expressed his belief that strong and sustained economic activity this year could prompt the central bank officials to accelerate interest rate increases. He further stated that this could lead to more rate increases than initially expected to combat high inflation.

Powell’s comments were prepared for delivery before the Senate Banking Committee. He highlighted that the recent economic data had come in stronger than expected, which means that the ultimate level of interest rates is likely to be higher than anticipated. In the same vein, Powell explained that the Fed would be prepared to increase the pace of rate hikes if the data indicate that a faster tightening is warranted.

Powell further revealed that the process of getting inflation back down to 2% has a long way to go and is likely to be bumpy. Although inflation has been moderating in recent months, Powell revealed that the Fed would continue to make its decisions meeting by meeting.

Economic data running hot

Since the Fed’s last meeting in February, several economic reports have revealed that hiring, spending, and inflation were hotter than anticipated. Data revisions also revealed that inflation and demand for labor did not slow as much as initially reported. Powell explained that the breadth of the reversal, along with revisions to the previous quarter, suggests that inflationary pressures are higher than initially expected.

Powell stated that the Fed has been trying to curb investment, spending, and hiring by raising rates. This makes it more expensive to borrow and can push down the price of risk assets such as stocks and real estate.

Powell’s testimony this week is his last scheduled public remarks on interest-rate policy. As such, it presents his final chance to shape market expectations before the Fed’s next meeting on March 21-22. The officials will begin their pre-meeting quiet period on Saturday.

Notably, Powell could face limits in guiding markets beyond this week because two widely watched economic reports that could influence officials’ deliberations, Friday’s NFP report and next week’s CPI release, are set to be released after he testifies and before the next Fed meeting.

50bps on the table?

Several Fed officials have indicated in recent weeks that they could raise rates this year more than initially projected. Three regional Fed bank presidents have said they could have backed a larger half-point increase last month or would do so at the coming meeting.

The recent strong economic data shifted investors’ rate expectations. When the Fed last met, investors in interest-rate futures markets anticipated officials would raise the fed-funds rate just once more this year, to a peak of 4.9%, and begin cutting it this fall.

According to the CME’s FedWatch tool, investors are now pricing in a 60/40 shot of a 50bps rate hike in two weeks’ time and that rates could peak above 5.5%.

cmefedwatch03072023

Source: CME FedWatch

British pound technical analysis – GBP/USD testing 2023 lows

Not surprisingly, the US dollar has been the big winner of the market’s “higher interest rates for longer” interpretation of Powell’s comments. GBP/USD in particular is on the back foot today, with the pair breaking below previous support in the 1.1900 area to test its lowest level of the year.

A close below the January 6 low around 1.1840 would open the door for more weakness toward the 38.2% rally off the all-time low around 1.1640 next. At this point, only a close back above 1.1900 would eliminate the near-term bearish bias.

CIGBPUSD3072023

Source: StoneX, TradingView

-- Written by Matt Weller, Global Head of Research

Follow Matt on Twitter @MWellerFX

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: Fed Powell USD GBP Forex

Latest market news

View more
US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
Yesterday 09:54 PM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Yesterday 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Yesterday 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Yesterday 05:00 PM
USD/CHF Stages Four-Day Selloff for First Time Since September
Yesterday 04:12 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA muted after Trump trade threats
Yesterday 02:38 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Fed articles

Bank notes of different currencies
EUR/USD Update: Bullish Bias Returns Amid Growing U.S. Dollar Weakness
By:
Julian Pineda, CFA
February 14, 2025 07:55 PM
    multiple currencies
    USD/MXN Analysis: The Mexican Peso Maintains Neutrality Amid Possible New Tariffs
    By:
    Julian Pineda, CFA
    February 13, 2025 07:29 PM
      Gold nuggets
      Gold Update: XAU/USD Pulls Back Ahead of CPI Release
      By:
      Julian Pineda, CFA
      February 11, 2025 05:19 PM
        Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
        EUR/USD Recovers as Chair Powell Remains Willing to Adjust Policy
        By:
        David Song
        February 11, 2025 04:15 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.