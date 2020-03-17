NZDUSD Tumbles below the 60 Level

Although NZD/USD is moving lower, it may be ready for a short-term bounce.

March 17, 2020 10:43 AM

NZD/USD Tumbles below the .60 Level

Before the market opened on Monday morning, the Royal Bank of New Zealand cut rates by 75bps to 0.25%.  The central bank said they would also suspend new capital requirements for at least a year and that they would provide more stimulus as necessary in the form on asset purchases rather and negative interest rates.  Today, New Zealand announced a NZD$12 billion stimulus package, which is 4% of GDP!  This is a larger proportion of GDP than neighboring countries, such as Australia. 

As a result, NZD/USD continued to move lower, breaking convincingly below the .6000 level after briefly trading there yesterday ,with today’s low at .5932.  On a daily timeframe, the 161.8% Fibonacci extension from the October 1st, 2019 lows to the December 31st highs is 65 pips below todays lows near .5863.  If price trades back above .6000, the next big resistance level is .6193.  The RSI is oversold, so price may get a bounce.

Source:  Tradingview, City Index

On a 240-minute timeframe, NZD/USD has been trading lower since March 9th in an orderly channel formation.  However, if you create a trendline from the spike low on March 9th (which I am not a big fan of, as you don’t know where the actual low is) to today’s lows, price is forming a falling wedge with the RSI diverging.  This also indicates that there may be a bounce soon. Even so, price can bounce within the channel. Above the channel trendline,  resistance is at .6000, and then not until .6193 (as mentioned above). 

Source:  Tradingview, City Index

The move lower in NZD/USD which has also been helped by the insatiable bid the US Dollar.  The US Dollar has been in strong demand overnight as it has become the “Flight to Safety”.  The DXY is up over 1.3% today and is nearing the highs from mid-February at 99.91.   The RSI is still within the neutral area, so there is still room for it to move higher.  However, given that price has moved from near 94.75 to 99.50 in only 6 trading sessions, there is always the possibility for a pullback to support near 98.75.  This would allow for NZD/USD to have a corrective bounce in the short-term.

Source:  Tradingview, City Index

Although NZD/USD is moving lower, it may be ready for a short-term bounce.  Keep an eye on the DXY for a pullback, which would allow for the NZD/USD to correct in the short-term.



Related tags: USD Coronavirus

Latest market news

View more
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Plunges to Critical Support
Yesterday 04:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest USD articles

USA flag
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Plunges to Critical Support
By:
Michael Boutros
Yesterday 04:16 PM
    Congress building
    Nasdaq 100 Forecast: QQQ muted after retail sales drop
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    February 14, 2025 02:49 PM
      Federal reserve USD $100 note
      US Dollar Short-term Outlook: USD Bears Charge Support
      By:
      Michael Boutros
      February 14, 2025 02:00 PM
        united_states_01
        CAD, AUD look set to benefit as the USD bull case becomes unhinged
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        February 13, 2025 10:07 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.