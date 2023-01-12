Nonfarm payroll, ISM, BOC and RBA on tap: The Week Ahead – Dec 1, 2023

With traders more than happy to price in Fed cuts for 2024 where possible, they will be looking for further signs that the US economy is slowing but at a rate that does not scream recession. And this places US ISM services and the nonfarm payroll report into the limelight next week. China’s trade data and inflation figures may reveal whether Beijing need to step up support for the economy yet again. And whilst the RBA and BOC are expected to hold the cash rate steady at their monetary policy meetings, their statements may indicate how much of an appetite there is for further hikes in Q1.

Matt Simpson
By :  ,  Market Analyst
December 1, 2023
jobs_03
Nonfarm payroll, ISM, BOC and RBA on tap: The Week Ahead 

With traders more than happy to price in Fed cuts for 2024 where possible, they will be looking for further signs that the US economy is slowing but at a rate that does not scream recession. And this places US ISM services and the nonfarm payroll report into the limelight next week. China’s trade data and inflation figures may reveal whether Beijing need to step up support for the economy yet again. And whilst the RBA and BOC are expected to hold the cash rate steady at their monetary policy meetings, their statements may indicate how much of an appetite there is for further hikes in Q1.

 

 

The week that was:

  • US core PCE slowed to a 30-month low of 3.5% and rose 0.2% m/m – which is beneath its long-term average of 0.26%. PCE m/m was flat in October and slowed to 3% y/y.
  • US GDP was upgraded to show growth accelerated at its fastest pace in nearly two years
  • Relatively dovish comments from two FOMC members generated further excitement of a Fed pivot (to cut rates) with Fed Fund futures now pricing in a May cut with a 48.1% probability.
  • The S&P 500 enjoyed one of this best Novembers on record with a gain of 8.9% m/m, and trades just 5% from its record high
  • The RBNZ held their cash rate at 5.5% as widely expected, but their statement was deemed more hawkish than anticipated due to their reference of inflation remaining “too high”
  • Australian inflation data came in softer than consensus estimates which likely cements an RBA hold on December 5th, despite hawkish comments from its members
  • It was seemingly transfer season for central banks with the RBA announcing that the BOE’s Andrew Hauser will become their new deputy governor
  • China’s PMIs are converging towards 50 to effectively show an economy that is neither expanding no contracting, according to official government data.
  • Gold broke $2000 and posted its highest monthly close on record

 

The week ahead (calendar):

20231130weekaheadCI

  

Earnings This Week

Look at the corporate calendar and find out what stocks will be reporting results in Earnings This Week.

 

The week ahead (key events and themes):

  • US ISM services PMI, nonfarm payroll
  • China trade, inflation
  • Bank of Canada cash rate decision
  • RBA cash rate decision, Australian GDP, gross company profits

 

US ISM services PMI, nonfarm payroll

As the ISM manufacturing report will be released after this article is published, we’re going into next week’s ISM services report without the usual lead. But a noteworthy trend is that the manufacturing sector is contracting at a faster pace while services continues to slow down, according to recent ISM reports. But what traders will really want to see in both reports is weaker ‘prices paid’, as it is a key input for producer and consumer prices. Therefore, softer headline PMIs accompanied by softer prices plays right into the hands of ‘Fed cuts in 2024’ crowd and could weigh on yields and the US dollar. However, if they sink too fast it could renew concerns of a recession, so it may be a case of careful what you wish for with these figures.

And the same could be said for Friday’s nonfarm payroll report. If figures are slightly softer but not at an alarming rate, it could support appetite for risk and weigh on the US dollar. But if a large crack appears, it could dent sentiment and support safe havens such as gold.

Trader’s watchlist: EURUSD, USD/JPY, WTI Crude Oil, Gold, S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones

20231130ism

 

China trade, inflation

Imports to China increased at their fastest pace since February according to last month’s trade balance report, which is not exactly the demand Beijing want to see – as it negates growth and does not fit their goals of ‘domestically-driven growth’. And if inflation continues to meander around the 0% mark, it further adds to the case for further stimulus. Whether it could be enough revive appetite for risk in China seems unlikely unless Beijing uses a bazooka for stimulus. Which means another bout of weak data could weigh on sentiment unless the ‘national team’ is called to support the domestic markets, and likely lead to further support for the yuan. 

Trader’s watchlist: China A50, Hang Seng, USD/CNH

20231130china

 

RBA cash rate decision, Australian GDP, gross company profits

It is highly likely that the RBA will hold their cash rate steady at 4.35% on Tuesday, given that the monthly inflation report softened further. Besides, they were always more likely to react on the quarterly report (unless the monthly delivered some ripper numbers, which they did not). So whilst RBA members have maintained their hawkish rhetoric, it seems likely the RBA will hike next year if at all. Regardless, we still want to see if their statement comes across as more dovish relative to their minutes – which have been much more hawkish the past two meetings. And there may be a change of tone in the statement, given BOE’s Andrew Hauser should have started his new post as RBA’s deputy governor.

Australia’s GDP is also not likely to be a market mover, but a soft print could feed into the case for another pause in the near year as soft economic output is deflationary. Traders will also keep an eye on gross company profits on Monday for a lead of GDP.

Trader’s watchlist: AUD/USD, NZD/USD, AUD/NZD, NZD/JPY, AUD/JPY, ASX 200

20231201breakevens

 

Bank of Canada cash rate decision

The BOC are likely to hold rates at 5% next week according to all economists surveyed by Reuters. And with 69% of them backing 100bos of cuts (or 4x 25bp) by the end of 2024, hikes very much seem off of the table. So if there is to be a surprise at all, it may be that the statement is not as dovish as some may be hoping for. And with traders still heavily short CAD futures, could that leave the potential for some Canadian dollar strength.

Trader’s watchlist: USD/CAD, CAD/JPY, NZD/CAD

20231201cotCAD

 
 

-- Written by Matt Simpson

Follow Matt on Twitter @cLeverEdge

 

Economic Calendar

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.