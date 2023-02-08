Nasdaq 100 uptrend intact after Fed Williams rehashes Powell

Markets are skeptical that the central bank will tighten policy enough to derail the economy, even if inflation remains stubborn.

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
February 8, 2023 5:29 PM
Research
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research

KEY TAKEAWAYS:

  • NY Fed President John Williams spoke on the current state of monetary policy and its impact on markets this morning.
  • He stated that the forecasts submitted by Fed officials in December are still a good guide for interest rates this year.
  • Williams believes that policy may need to stay restrictive for a few years to bring inflation down to the target of 2%.

Between Fed Chairman Jerome Powell’s big speech yesterday and the President of the NY Fed speaking with the WSJ’s “Fed Whisperer” Nick Timiraos, we’ve heard from the two most important central bankers in the past 24 hours.

According to Williams, the forecasts submitted by Fed officials in December are still a good guide for where interest rates are headed this year.

Policymakers had projected a median of 5.1% for their benchmark federal funds rate by the end of 2023, implying a couple more rate hikes this year. Williams stated that this "still seems a very reasonable view" of what needs to be done this year to balance supply and demand and bring inflation down.

Per Williams, the Fed may need to raise interest rates higher to a sufficiently restrictive level if inflation remains elevated or financial conditions loosen. Williams noted that rates are "barely into restrictive" territory and there is a lot of uncertainty surrounding the inflation outlook.

He believes that the Fed needs a sufficiently restrictive stance of policy and will need to maintain this for a few years to get inflation to 2%.

Wage growth remains "well above" levels consistent with the Fed's 2% goal, and there is still a demand-supply imbalance in the services sector, excluding housing, food, and energy. Williams emphasized that Fed officials need to focus on getting this sector consistent with the 2% inflation target.

Fed Governor Lisa Cook also spoke separately on monetary policy, reiterating the need for further interest rate hikes to curb inflation. Cook stated that officials were committed to curbing inflation and further tightening was warranted, although she favored maintaining a gradual approach.

Traders are also looking ahead to hearing from Fed Member Waller later this afternoon, but on balance, markets are skeptical that the central bank will tighten policy enough to derail the economy, even if inflation remains stubborn.

Technical view: Nasdaq 100 (US TECH 100)

Markets have seen a relatively limited reaction to today’s Fedspeak so far as traders already start to look ahead to next week’s CPI report as the next major release to watch. Major indices are edging lower across the board, but they remain near flat on the week. Of the major US indices, the Nasdaq 100 looks strongest on a technical basis, with prices still rallying within the tight bullish channel that has guided the index higher throughout the year.

As long as previous-resistance-turned-support near the 200-day EMA at 12,200 holds, the path of least resistance for the tech-heavy index will remain to the upside, with bulls looking for a retest of the September highs near 12,900 and, if that level is broken, a move toward the August highs around 13,700 in play.

CINDX100DAILY02082023

Source: StoneX, TradingView

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: Fed Nasdaq Technical Analysis

Latest market news

View more
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA falls in nervous trade ahead of inflation data
Today 01:58 PM
EUR/USD, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 09:07 AM
USD/JPY, Nikkei 225: BOJ negative rate watch shouldn’t rank highly for traders
Today 04:40 AM
NZD/USD tumbles as the RBNZ defies hawks, release doves
Today 02:14 AM
WTI crude oil bulls eye a break to $80
Today 12:00 AM
AUD/USD: Looking to sell rallies on expected inflation acceleration
Yesterday 11:58 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Fed articles

aus_04
AUD/USD bulls battling against stubborn sellers into US CPI
By:
David Scutt
February 13, 2024 02:27 AM
    federal reserve stamp
    S&P 500, DJIA, Gold: How 40+ Years of Fed Rate Cuts Have Impacted Stock Markets and Gold
    By:
    Matt Weller CFA, CMT
    February 9, 2024 04:37 PM
      Federal reserve building close-up
      EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY: What 40+ Years of Fed Rate Cuts Tell Us About Trading Forex
      By:
      Matt Weller CFA, CMT
      February 8, 2024 06:25 PM
        Gold nuggets
        Gold Forecast: Commodity Deflation and Wall Street’s Short Positions
        By:
        Global author
        February 6, 2024 04:00 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.