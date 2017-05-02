Morrisons set to outpace Sainsburys again

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
May 2, 2017 5:30 PM
4 views
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  

Morrisons is in third place after Sainsbury’s in terms of UK grocery market share, but investors think that pecking order may not last.

Over a year, Morrisons’ stock added around 27% up to Tuesday’s close, whilst Sainsbury’s, although well off their post Brexit-vote lows, was 3% lower.

Morrisons' stronger price return reflects the fact that among the Big 4 UK retailers, it is no longer the runt of the litter. It did acknowledge, earlier in the year, uncertainties ahead that all consumer-facing companies will face. The group pointed particularly to “the impact on imported food prices if sterling stays at lower levels”. Again, like its rivals, it also faces pressures from pension fund depreciation and the increasing burden of statutory wage rises.

Against these concerns, the return of grocery price inflation this year will be a double edged sword even for the most robust retailers. Partly due to seepage from galloping food manufacturing and import prices after sterling’s devaluation last year, rising high street prices flatter supermarkets’ top lines, but the worry is the potentially negative impact on consumer behaviour.

Retail sales data have already begun to show a sharp slowdown in shopper enthusiasm, whilst grocery prices jumped 2.3% in the 12 weeks to 26th March, according to Kantar Worldpanel. 

At Morrisons and Sainsbury’s, which both report sales on Wednesday, the pace of improvement—if there is one—will need to be faster than high street price rises.

Investors are likely to be more sanguine if there’s any slippage at Morrisons, after its Christmas same-store sales rose at their fastest pace in 7 years, up 2.9%.

At Sainsbury’s however, a faster fall in grocery sales than the 0.5% decline it reported between January and the end of February, is likely to be punished.

Sainsbury’s will also report 2016 earnings. The market is expecting core profits to slump about 5% to £690m, whilst its operating margin is expected to narrow to 2.5% from 3% at the end of March 2016.

Related tags: United Kingdom

Latest market news

View more
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – August 11, 2023
Today 12:46 PM
US dollar analysis: GBP/USD, USD/CAD and EUR/USD outlook – Forex Friday
Today 11:30 AM
Benefits and risks of using AI in trading
Today 10:00 AM
FTSE 100 analysis: UK GDP surprise lifts pound and sinks stocks – Top UK stocks
Today 07:04 AM
USD/JPY nears 145 – is risk building for a reversal around these highs?
Today 05:13 AM
Key CPI reports for UK and CA, China data and FOMC minutes: The Week Ahead
Today 04:50 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

Latest United Kingdom articles

FTSE futures: what are they and how can I trade them?
By:
Rebecca Cattlin
July 19, 2021 06:35 AM
    The UK departs Coronavirus BoE
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    January 31, 2020 07:49 AM
      Research
      Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – August 11, 2023
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      Today 12:46 PM
        Bank notes of different currencies
        US dollar analysis: GBP/USD, USD/CAD and EUR/USD outlook – Forex Friday
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        Today 11:30 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.