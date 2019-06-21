﻿

Middle East tensions dominate trade

The tensions in the Gulf have moved up one level as the US reportedly nearly ordered an airstrike against Iran in response to several of its drones being shot down.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
June 21, 2019 6:38 AM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
The tensions in the Gulf have moved up one level as the US reportedly nearly ordered an airstrike against Iran in response to several of its drones being shot down. The markets this morning are readjusting to the new reality with gold slightly lower after it hit $1,400 for the first time in six years, oil gaining half a percentage point and defence contractor BAE Systems rallying 1.45%.

The overall FTSE is higher on a mixture of risers, mainly oil, travel and supermarket chains while pharmaceuticals and luxury brands are adding weight. British Airways' parent International Consolidated Airlines is trading 0.11% lower after BA pilots called for a strike over the latest wage discussions.

In amidst the building Middle East tensions train ticketing company Trainline floated at 350 pence a share, the top end of its range, and gained another 23% in early trade. At £1.68 billion this is the second largest IPO in London this year.

Euro benefits from June growth in Eurozone services

The euro has firmed against the dollar and the pound this morning helped by Purchasing Managers’ Index data showing that the Eurozone’s service sector has slightly expanded in May. Manufacturing still remains Europe’s weak link, shrinking even further than in the previous months, but the growth in the services sector seems to be just about keeping Europe’s economic pulse alive.
Related tags: Euro UK 100 Shares market

Latest market news

View more
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA falls on inflation worries
Today 02:21 PM
USD/JPY, Gold and GBP/USD analysis - Forex Friday, March 15, 2024
Today 12:00 PM
Central Bank galore with BOJ, Fed, BOE, SNB and RBA on tap: The Week Ahead
Today 04:42 AM
Fed must commit to finishing the inflation fight to prevent gold upside
Today 01:38 AM
USD bears scramble, USD/JPY eyes breakout after US data: Asian Open
Yesterday 10:23 PM
Big session for ASX bulls as uptrend support gives way
Yesterday 10:07 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Euro articles

Bank notes of different currencies
The top 10 most traded currencies
By:
Ryan Thaxton
November 3, 2023 02:48 PM
    ECB had to hike by 50 bps but euro slips
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    March 16, 2023 01:31 PM
      Japanese Flag
      USD/JPY: What’s next after government intervention for yen?
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      October 25, 2022 07:15 AM
        Japanese Flag
        USD/JPY: What’s next after government intervention for yen?
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        October 25, 2022 07:15 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.