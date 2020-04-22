Gold Regains Momentum on Reignited US Iran Tension

U.S. President Trump said he has instructed the Navy to shoot down Iranian gunboats that harass their ships, reigniting the tensions between the two nations...

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
April 22, 2020 11:35 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Gold Regains Momentum on Reignited US-Iran Tension

Gold bulls had the upper hand on Wednesday, as the precious metal advanced 1.7% to $1,714, the largest daily gain in nearly two weeks. U.S. President Donald Trump tweeted that he has "instructed the United States Navy to shoot down and destroy any and all Iranian gunboats if they harass our ships at sea", which seems to have reignited the tensions between the two nations. It is worth remembering that U.S. forces killed Iranian major general Qassem Soleimani in January. In fact, hours before Trump's tweet, Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps said the country has successfully launched its first military satellite into orbit. Such a move could advance the Tehran's long-range missile program. 

Meanwhile, the increase in investors' demand for the bullion shows no signs of stopping. Total holdings in bullion-backed ETFs rose for a 23rd straight session on Wednesday, according to Bloomberg data.

From a technical point of view, gold maintains bullish momentum in the short term as shown on the daily chart. Prices rebounded after retreating to its previous top, which should now provide support and potentially formed another high-low. This level is also a 78.6% Fibonacci retracement support of the rally started in late March. Bullish investor might consider $1,645 as the nearest support, while the 1st and 2nd resistance are likely to be located at $1,747 and $1,790 respectively. In an alternatively scenario, a break below $1,645 is likely to open a path to the next support at $1,609.


Source: TradingView, GAIN Capital
Related tags: Gold Commodities Iran Trump

Latest market news

View more
EUR/USD Forecast: Can PMIs Break the Bearish Trend?
Yesterday 02:00 AM
The Week Ahead: S&P 500 Uptrend May Come Down to NVDA Earnings
February 16, 2024 05:04 PM
US Dollar analysis: More inflation data looming - Forex Friday
February 16, 2024 11:30 AM
USD/JPY reclaims 150 as US yields push higher into producer price inflation report
February 16, 2024 02:15 AM
AUD/USD, ASX 200 rapid rebound gathers pace despite warning from rates markets
February 15, 2024 11:33 PM
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, DJIA Forecast: Cracks in the Index Uptrends?
February 15, 2024 04:06 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Gold articles

downtrend chart
Gold, crude oil looking heavy despite reversal in bond yields, US dollar
By:
David Scutt
February 15, 2024 05:46 AM
    gold_01
    Gold analysis: Metal drops below $2K on hot inflation
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    February 13, 2024 04:00 PM
      Federal reserve building
      US bond yields threatening to break higher in blow to soft landing beneficiaries
      By:
      David Scutt
      February 12, 2024 12:39 AM
        federal reserve stamp
        S&P 500, DJIA, Gold: How 40+ Years of Fed Rate Cuts Have Impacted Stock Markets and Gold
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        February 9, 2024 04:37 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.