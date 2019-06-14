Gold Pares Gains Post US Retail Sales

Following the retail sales data gold has since eased back to support at $1348. Strong consumer confidence data later this afternoon could accelerate gold’s decline.

Levels to watch:

Gold is currently testing support at $1348, although it remains above its 50, 100 and 200 sma. A break support at $1348 could see the precious metal test $1344 prior to $1330 and 1320. On the upside if $1348 holds, gold could advance back towards $1360.





