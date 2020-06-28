Gold Intraday: Bullish Channel Intact

The three major U.S. stock indices plunged over 2.0% last Friday, while spot gold ended up 0.4%. U.S. Johns Hopkins University data showed that global coronavirus cases surpassed 10 million.





The infection number in the U.S. has passed 2.5 million, where Florida and Texas re-imposed coronavirus related restrictions. Gold is continued to be supported by renewed concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.





From a technical point of view, spot gold is trading within a bullish channel as shown on the 1-hour chart. Previously, it has rebounded sharply after reaching the lower boundary of the channel. Bullish investors might consider $1,761 as the nearest intraday support, while a break above the nearest resistance at $1,780 would open a path to the next resistance at $1,788. Alternatively, a break below $1,761 would suggest that the next support at $1,752 is exposed.





Source: TradingView, Gain Capital