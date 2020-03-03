Gold Back Over Trend Line Support More Upside To Come

Gold is once again climbing higher after the Federal Reserve hinted that it could ease policy in a bid to shore up the US economy in the face of risks posed by the coronavirus outbreak. The BoE and BoJ alluded to the same, whilst the group of 7 finance ministers (G7) said they would use all appropriate policy tools.The prospect of the Fed and its peers easing monetary policy is music to the ears of gold bugs. In a lower interest rate environment, the opportunity cost of holding non -yielding gold declines, boosting demand for the precious metal.

Level to watch

Gold is trading 0.9% higher, crucially pushing back over the ascending trendline which began last December. A close above the said trend line could initiate another push higher.

Immediate resistance can be seen at $1605 (today’s high) a breakthrough here could open the door to $1611 (yesterday’s high) prior to $1650 (Friday’s high).

Immediate support is at $1595 (trend line) prior to $1575 (yesterday’s low) and $1569 (50 sma).