Glencore : New down leg in sight ?

From a technical point of view, the stock price should remain under pressure as long as the key resistance at 187.8 (overlap + Bollinger band) is not penetrated. Prices escaped from an upward-sloping channel and have broken below a short term rising trend line in place since March low. The daily Relative Strength Index (RSI, 14) is mixed with a bearish bias. In addition, the 20/50DMAs validated a bearish cross. Readers may want to consider opening short positions below resistance level at 187.8p with 153p and 130p as targets. Alternatively, a push above 187.8p would invalidate the bearish view and would call for a rise towards 216p.

Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView



