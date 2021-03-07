GDP upgrades provide support for ASX200

March 7, 2021 11:40 PM
4 views
Close-up of market chart

Learn more about trading indices

The latest US stimulus package, worth slightly over 8% of US GDP, returns to the House on Tuesday for final approval and is likely to be signed off by President Biden shortly after.

Its key features which include a $1400 payment for individuals with incomes of $75,000 or less ($150k for couples) are expected to see US GDP growth rise to 7% this year, the highest rate since 1984. Within that, Q2 2021 GDP is expected to rise by `11%, the biggest single quarterly rise since 1978.

Reinforcing the rapidly improving global economic outlook, Westpac’s respected Chief Economist, Bill Evans today raised his Australian 2021 GDP growth forecast from 4% to 4.5% following last week’s stronger-than-expected Q4 Australian GDP print.

Although the better GDP number reflects a broad-based recovery, it was consumer spending that provided the majority of the beat. This should ensure that another strong consumer sentiment survey (already near-decade highs) is released on Wednesday, as households draw on their large pile of accumulated savings.

The stronger Australian GDP profile is supportive of the ASX200. Additionally, the ASX200 is likely to weather a continued rise in global yields better than other countries' tech stock heavy indices. As noted previously, higher yields are supportive of the bank and resource stocks that are well represented in the ASX200.

Technically, the ASX200 continues to trade in a choppy fashion, within a well-established uptrend channel. An environment that is suitable for short-term traders, not so good for traders that prefer trending markets.

Trend channel resistance is currently coming in near 7000, where short-term traders may look to short the market in anticipation of lower prices to rebuy. Trend channel support is viewed 6660 area, where short-term buyers are expected to emerge in anticipation of further range trading ahead.  

GDP upgrades provide support for ASX200

Source Tradingview. The figures stated areas of the 8th of March 2021. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance.  This report does not contain and is not to be taken as containing any financial product advice or financial product recommendation

Related tags: ASX Equities

Latest market news

View more
FOMC, ECB and BOJ with US and AU CPI reports in focus: The Week Ahead
Today 08:59 AM
Nasdaq recovers, Oil is stand out on political tension
July 21, 2023 06:29 PM
Nasdaq 100 Analysis: NDX Steady After its 2nd-Worst Day of 2023
July 21, 2023 02:31 PM
Earnings This Week: Big Tech, UK banks and oil giants
July 21, 2023 02:26 PM
FTSE Forecast: UK Banks Earnings Preview
July 21, 2023 01:38 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: Stocks rise for a 10th straight session
July 21, 2023 01:01 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

Latest ASX articles

Research
Dow Jones, ASX 200, Hang Seng Analysis: Key level to watch
By:
Matt Simpson
July 18, 2023 02:40 AM
    Quarry and various stones
    What are the best lithium stocks on the ASX?
    By:
    Patrick Foot
    July 6, 2023 01:51 PM
      Research
      AUD, ASX 200 Analysis: The RBA paused, but it may not be the peak
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      July 4, 2023 05:40 AM
        Research
        Gold , ASX 200 Analysis: Morning brief - 29th May 2023
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        May 28, 2023 10:53 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.