﻿

GBPUSD tumbles over 1 per cent against the dollar

The pair breaks its uptrend on escalating Brexit tensions.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
September 10, 2020 5:42 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
The US Dollar was bullish against most of its major pairs on Thursday with the exception of the CHF, JPY and EUR. On the US economic data front, the Producer Price Index Final Demand increased 0.3% on month in August (+0.2% expected), compared to +0.6% in July. Initial Jobless Claims remained at 884K for the week ending September 5th (850K expected), in line with a revised reading from the week before. Continuing Claims unexpectedly rose to 13,385K for the week ending August 29th (12,904K expected), from a revised 13,292K a week earlier. Finally, Wholesale Inventories declined 0.3% on month in the July final reading (-0.1% expected), compared to -0.1% in the July preliminary reading.    

On Friday, the Consumer Price Index for August is expected to rise 0.3% on month, compared to +0.6% in July. Finally, the Monthly Budget Deficit for August is expected to spike to 235.4 billion dollars on month, from 63.0 billion dollars in July.     

The Euro was bullish against most of its major pairs with the exception of the CHF. In Europe, the European Central Bank has kept its interest rates unchanged. In addition, the institution maintained the amount of its pandemic emergency purchase program (PEPP) at 1.350 billion euros. The ECB expects GDP for the euro zone to decline by 8% in 2020, compared to 8.7% previously, followed by growth of 5.0% in 2021 (+5.2% previously anticipated) and 3.2% (+3.3 previously anticipated) in 2022. Inflation is seen at 0.3% in 2020 (as previously), 1% in 2021 (against +0.8% initially expected) and 1.3% in 2022 as in the last estimate. In addition, France's INSEE has posted July industrial production at +3.8% (vs +5.0% on month expected). 

The Australian dollar was bearish against most of its major pairs with the exception of the NZD and GBP. 


A large move happened in the GBP/USD falling 203 pips to 1.2799 in Thursday's trading. The pair broke a key rising supporting trendline in place since March lows and is now testing overlap support at the 1.275 area. A break below 1.275 would put further pressure on the pair down towards 1.251 and 1.2245 in extension. 



Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView

Happy Trading
Related tags: GBP Forex Forex USD

Latest market news

View more
NZD/USD, NZD/JPY: RBNZ not wilting on inflation focus despite double dip recession
Today 03:19 AM
Bonds just delivered a message to traders about the US inflation report
Today 01:09 AM
AUD/USD, NZD/USD, ASX 200 rise ahead of RBNZ, US inflation: Asian Open
Yesterday 11:02 PM
S&P 500 outlook: Stocks ease ahead of US CPI and bank earnings
Yesterday 05:52 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA flat ahead of tomorrow's inflation data
Yesterday 01:15 PM
Gold analysis: Charts point to extreme overbought levels – Technical Tuesday
Yesterday 11:30 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest GBP articles

united_kingdom_02
GBP/USD forecast: Seasonality favours April, particularly from the 8th
By:
Matt Simpson
April 3, 2024 02:49 AM
    united_kingdom_05
    GBP/USD forecast: Bullish breakout faces US inflation test, buying the dip preferred
    By:
    David Scutt
    March 9, 2024 04:00 PM
      Market chart showing uptrend
      GBP/AUD: Scrutiny of RBA, BOE interest rate outlooks generate potential pivot point
      By:
      David Scutt
      October 24, 2023 02:20 AM
        united_kingdom_05
        GBP/USD: BoE ‘hawkish hike’ likely required to prevent further downside
        By:
        David Scutt
        September 21, 2023 12:43 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.