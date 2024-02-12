GBP/USD analysis: Currency pair of the week – February 12, 2024

For FX traders, this week's US CPI and retail sales are among the key data highlights. Pound traders also face busy week with several market moving data to come from the UK. GBP/USD technical analysis points modestly lower.

Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Today 1:30 PM
Finger pointing on market chart data
Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst
  • GBP/USD analysis: US CPI and retail sales among week’s key data highlights
  • Pound traders also face busy week with several market moving data to come
  • GBP/USD technical analysis points modestly lower

Welcome to another edition of the Currency Pair of the Week.

 

GBP/USD analysis: Inflation data from both sides of the pond among key highlights

 

The GBP/USD is our featured currency pair this week. We have top-tier data from both the UK and US to look forward, with inflation figures from both nations likely to set the tone for both currencies. Ahead of a busy week, the GBP/USD was consolidating around the 1.26 handle, holding in the negative for the month of February despite last week’s slight recovery. All told, consolidation was name of the game for this pair, as traders awaited direction from the macro front.

 

GBP/USD analysis: US CPI and retail sales among week’s key data highlights

 

Last week, the FX markets predominantly favoured the US dollar, with the greenback maintaining support despite the absence of significant news developments. The preceding week witnessed a robust US jobs report and several other data indicators surpassing expectations, alongside indications from Fed Chair Powell and the FOMC signalling against an early rate cut. Nonetheless, the buoyancy in the tech sector persisted on Wall Street, culminating in the S&P 500 reaching the historic 5K milestone, largely driven by robust company earnings reports. The strong performance of the stock market weighed on the dollar against some risk-sensitive currencies, including the Australian, Canadian and New Zealand dollars, as well as the British pound. However, losses for the negative-yielding Japanese yen and Swiss franc, where interest rates are among the lowest among developed economies, helped to provide some support for the dollar index. As a result, the Dollar Index posted another, albeit small, weekly gain. The DXY closed higher in January, ending a run of two consecutive monthly losses.

So, on the one hand, strong data is helping to provide the dollar support while the ongoing stock market rally is encouraging some investors to dip into the more risk-sensitive currencies. Therefore, a potentially stronger inflation report could further bolster the dollar's strength against the lower-yielding currencies, whereas a softer reading would be welcomed by all traders favouring foreign currencies over the USD.

The Consumer Price Index is seen falling to 2.9% annual pace in January from 3.4% in December, with a month-over-month print of +0.2% compared to +0.3% in the previous month. Core CPI is expected to print +3.7% y/y, down from +3.9%, or +0.3% month-on-month.

The resilience of the US consumer has been underscored by recent retail sales figures exceeding forecasts for six consecutive months. December saw a 0.6% rise in retail sales, accompanied by a 0.4% increase in core sales. These encouraging retail figures have coincided with an upsurge in consumer sentiment over the past few months. Consequently, the unemployment rate remains low, wages continue to grow, and inflation is experiencing a gradual moderation. With these factors in play, the Fed has found no compelling reason to expedite its policy loosening. Should this week's data releases, particularly in retail sales, signal further economic resilience in the US, anticipate further gains for the US dollar.

However, retail sales are expected to decline this time by 0.2% on a month-over-month basis, although core sales are seen rising +0.1%. Let’s see if we will get another surprise print.

Here’s a list of key data to watch this week from the US:

GBP/USD analysis US economic calendar

GBP/USD analysis: Busy week for pound traders

 

The GBP/USD will be influenced by those US data releases, along with all the other major pairs. But the GBP faces additional volatility due to a busy week of data here in the UK too.

Among the UK data highlights, we have CPI, wages, employment, GDP and retail sales figures all due for release starting on Tuesday.

Here’s a list of key data to watch this week from the UK:

UK CPI

The pound could become under pressure if UK inflation turns out to be surprisingly weak, although economists think prices have risen further to 4.1% y/y in January from 4.0% in December. That said, the price action on the GBP/USD will also depend on the US data. Therefore, if you want to isolate the pound’s reaction to the upcoming data from the UK, then it is best to concentrate on a pound cross, such as the EUR/GBP or GBP/JPY, rather than the GBP/USD itself.

 

Market Outlook Central Banks

 

GBP/USD technical analysis

GBP/USD analysis

Source: TradingView.com

The key short-term resistance level to watch on the GBP/USD is around 1.2650, this being the former support levels and we have the 21-day exponential moving average coming into play. Above this level, 1.2730ish to 1.2770ish is an additional resistance zone, where a potential bounce could face some trouble. However, if we go above last week’s high of 1.2772 and stay there, then this will be a key bullish reversal sign.

On the downside, interim support is seen around the 200-day average circa 1.2650 area. Below this, the area between the psychologically important level of 1.2500 and the long-term 38.2% Fibonacci level at 1.2525 is key. A potential daily close blow 1.25 handle would be a key bearish reversal sign.

Therefore, as things stand, the GBP/USD is inside a trading range with a modest bearish bias, but without a clear longer term directional bias. This week’s upcoming data could change that and set the tone for weeks to come.

 

-- Written by Fawad Razaqzada, Market Analyst

Follow Fawad on Twitter @Trader_F_R

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade

 

Related tags: Currency pair of the week GBP USD Trade Ideas Forex

Latest market news

View more
US CPI Preview: USD/JPY Tests 2024 Highs, Tame Inflation Expected
Today 03:26 PM
FTSE outlook: UK stocks underperform again but future may be brighter
Today 10:30 AM
EUR/USD weekly reversal signals potential directional shift
Today 04:20 AM
EUR/USD, US dollar, Dow Jones, crude oil analysis: COT report
Today 03:11 AM
US bond yields threatening to break higher in blow to soft landing beneficiaries
Today 12:39 AM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: US inflation, AU jobs figures to drive AUD
Yesterday 08:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Currency pair of the week articles

Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
USD/CAD analysis: Currency Pair of the Week – February 5, 2024
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
February 5, 2024 11:30 AM
    united_kingdom_02
    GBP/USD analysis: Currency Pair of the Week – January 29, 2024
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    January 29, 2024 12:00 PM
      Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
      EUR/USD outlook: Currency Pair of the Week – January 22, 2024
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      January 22, 2024 12:30 PM
        Market trader analysing data
        GBP/USD analysis: Currency Pair of the Week – January 15, 2024
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        January 15, 2024 04:51 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.