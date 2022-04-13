European Open: RBNZ down, BOC (and UK inflation) up next

We’ve had one 50 bps hike already today from the RBNZ, and now we get to find out of the BOC will follow suit. But first up is UK inflation data.

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
April 13, 2022 6:46 AM
Finger pointing on market chart data
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Asian Indices:

  • Australia's ASX 200 index rose by 26.2 points (0.35%) and currently trades at 7,480.20
  • Japan's Nikkei 225 index has risen by 431.06 points (1.64%) and currently trades at 26,766.04
  • Hong Kong's Hang Seng index has risen by 58.5 points (0.27%) and currently trades at 21,377.63
  • China's A50 Index has risen by 31.7 points (0.23%) and currently trades at 13,904.01

UK and Europe:

  • UK's FTSE 100 futures are currently down -11.5 points (-0.15%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 7,565.16
  • Euro STOXX 50 futures are currently down -8 points (-0.21%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 3,823.47
  • Germany's DAX futures are currently down -37 points (-0.26%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 14,087.95

US Futures:

  • DJI futures are currently up 146 points (0.43%)
  • S&P 500 futures are currently up 93.75 points (0.67%)
  • Nasdaq 100 futures are currently up 22 points (0.5%)

20220413futuresCIA

Asian markets were mostly higher overnight despite the weak lead from Wall Street, fuelled by a 40-year high inflation print. Rising commodity currencies boosted miners on the ASX although it was the Nikkei 225 which led the general rebound higher. US futures are also pointing to a firmer open although European futures have opened lower as they play catchup with Wall Street’s weak finish.

FTSE: Market Internals

The FTSE 100 has declined for two consecutive days after it failed to hold onto gains above 7600 made on Friday. Given its rally stalled just beneath the February high it seems like an obvious place for a pullback. So the question for today is whether bulls can keep prices above 7500. Given yesterday’s low failed to test 7536.2 support then something for traders to consider is range trading strategies between 7530 – 7600 over the near-term.

20220413moversFTSEcia

FTSE 350: 4241.35 (-0.55%) 12 April 2022

  • 131 (37.32%) stocks advanced and 211 (60.11%) declined
  • 9 stocks rose to a new 52-week high, 4 fell to new lows
  • 33.62% of stocks closed above their 200-day average
  • 47.58% of stocks closed above their 50-day average
  • 8.55% of stocks closed above their 20-day average

Outperformers:

  • + 11.4% - Diploma PLC (DPLM.L)
  • + 8.72% - Ferrexpo PLC (FXPO.L)
  • + 7.30% - Tullow Oil PLC (TLW.L)

Underperformers:

  • -7.60% - Investec PLC (INVP.L)
  • -6.09% - Safestore Holdings PLC (SAFE.L)
  • -6.02% - Greencore Group PLC (GNC.L)

NZD hands back all of its RBNZ gains (and more)

NZD went from hero to zero despite RBNZ hiking interest rates by 50-bps. It has since handed back all gains and is now the weakest major currency as traders question whether they have simply brought forward a hike (over hiking more aggressively), or if they’ll hike so aggressively that they’ll tipping the economy into a recession.

Next up we have the Bank of Canada, although in this instance they are expected to hike by 50-bps with the potential for them to announce QT quantitative tightening. With such a move priced in then the bigger surprise would be for them to not hike the full 50 and disappoint with a 25-bps hike.

EUR/CAD coils at its lows ahead of BOC

20220413eurcadCI

Back in March we highlighted a bearish triangle on EUR/CAD which projected a target at 1.3550. Whilst the initial target around 1.3800 was met the triangle target is yet to be achieved. It remains in a strong downtrend and is now coiling at support ahead of today’s BOC meeting, and we’re seeking a break lower should BOC deliver a hawkish hike alongside QT. Clearly, a threat to this outcome is if the BOC do not deliver, which could send EUR/CAD rallying from key support. At which case we’ll remove our bearish bias over the near-term and step aside.

Up Next (Times in BST)

But first we have UK inflation data at 07:00. Yesterday’s employment data showed whilst the jobless rate fell to its lowest point since 2019, workers pay is struggling to keep up with inflation. Today we get to see if that gap widens further. And that could further pile on the pressure for BOE to hike in May despite their growing concerns they will inadvertently slow growth.

20220413calendarBST

 

How to trade with City Index

You can easily trade with City Index by using these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade

 

Related tags: Forex FTSE Trade Ideas EUR/CAD BOC

Latest market news

View more
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
February 21, 2025 05:47 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

Uptrend
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
February 21, 2025 05:35 PM
    japan_03
    USD/JPY Forecast: Sell the Rumour, Buy the Fact on Japan’s Inflation Surge?
    By:
    David Scutt
    February 21, 2025 12:18 AM
      aus_04
      Australian Dollar Forecast: Yield Spreads, China Rally Fuel AUD/USD upside, Countering Tariff Threat
      By:
      David Scutt
      February 20, 2025 10:44 PM
        banks_03
        Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Rallies Despite Geopolitical Risks Ahead of PMIs
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        February 20, 2025 06:01 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.