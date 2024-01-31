EUR/USD, USD/JPY, gold analysis heading into FOMC

Implied volatility levels for gold, USD/JPY and EUR/USD are elevated heading into this month’s FOMC meeting, where traders are hoping for clues on future Fed policy.

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Today 5:39 AM
Federal Reserve eagle
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Asian Indices:

  • Australia's ASX 200 index rose by 80.5 points (1.06%) and currently trades at 7,680.70
  • Japan's Nikkei 225 index has risen by 31.01 points (0.09%) and currently trades at 36,096.87
  • Hong Kong's Hang Seng index has fallen by -191.82 points (-1.22%) and currently trades at 15,511.63
  • China's A50 Index has risen by 28.74 points (0.26%) and currently trades at 11,089.05

 

UK and European indices:

  • UK's FTSE 100 futures are currently up 7.5 points (0.1%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 7,673.81
  • Euro STOXX 50 futures are currently down -2 points (-0.04%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 4,660.70
  • Germany's DAX futures are currently down -9 points (-0.05%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 16,963.34

 

US index futures:

  • DJI futures are currently up 23 points (0.06%)
  • S&P 500 futures are currently down -18.5 points (-0.37%)
  • Nasdaq 100 futures are currently down -136.25 points (-0.77%)

 

Market Outlook Central Banks

 

Events in focus (GMT):

  • 18:00 – German retail sales, import/export price indices
  • 18:45 – French CPI
  • 19:55 – German unemployment
  • 20:00 – German state CPIs
  • 00:15 – US ADP employment change
  • 00:30 – US employment cost index
  • 00:30 – Canadian GDP
  • 06:00 – FOMC interest rate decision, statement
  • 06:30 – FOMC press conference

 

 

A much-welcomed set of soft CPI figures has brought forward expectations for the RBA's first cut to arrive as early as May. The ASX 200 reached a record high with financial and energy stocks leading the way.

 

It's practically a given that the Fed will hold rates today, so traders want to hear solid clues that they may cut rates in H1. But if recent Fed comments are anything to go by, they're unlikely to signal any future cuts today. And that leaves upside potential for the US dollar and yields, to the detriment of AUD/USD.

 

The 1-day implied volatility level for EUR/USD has risen to an impressive 242% of its 20-day average, with USD/JPY traders also expecting volatility for USD/JPY with an IV level of 186% of its 20-day MA.

 

20240131forex

 

Gold technical analysis (1-hour chart):

The daily chart of spot gold produced a shooting star candle on Tuesday, and that it closed back beneath 2039.40 resistance warns of supply above 2040 and for a potential pullback. It would likely require a very hawkish Fed meeting to drive gold materially lower, and as I’m running on the assumption it won’t be as dovish as hoped then it leaves room for a retracement lower before its next leg higher.

The 1-hour chart shows a strong reversal around 2048 before prices crashed back below 2039.40. The Asian high tried but failed to retest 2039.40, so my bias for today is bearish. Bears could seek to fade into moves below 2040 with a stop above Tuesday’s high or 2050, with an initial target around 2020.

20240131goldH1

 

EUR/USD technical analysis (1-hour chart):

A surge of US dollar strength saw the EUR/USD dragged lower during an unusually lively Asian session for the pair. Yet prices are now showing signs of stability above some big support levels. EUR/USD manage to rebound following a false break of the 200-day EMA and 1.08 handle on Monday, and we may find history repeat if bears try to drive it lower again.

A retracement higher against Asia’s losses seems plausible, but if we’re treated to another dip beneath the 200-day EMA my bias is for it to rally back above it again.  1.0850 is an initial target, a break of which brings the weekly pivot around 1.0865 into focus.

20240131eurusdH1

 

USD/JPY technical analysis (daily chart):

I have covered USD/JPY a couple of time this week already, and not much has changed; it remains within a consolidation period on the daily timeframe and the bias is for a bullish breakout. We should be on guard for the usual bout of volatility before its intended direction unfolds, but I’d prefer to seek dips above 146 with am initial target near the cycle highs / +IV 1-day and the resistance zone around 150.

20240131usdjpy

 

View the full economic calendar

 

-- Written by Matt Simpson

Follow Matt on Twitter @cLeverEdge

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: Trade Ideas EUR/USD European Open USD JPY Gold

Latest market news

View more
Growing risk RBA may cut rates before the Federal Reserve
Today 02:30 AM
AUD/USD falls, ASX probes record high on soft CPI figures, RBA-cut bets
Today 01:31 AM
AUD/USD, ASX 200 caught in the crossfire of AU CPI and FOMC: Asian Open
Yesterday 09:50 PM
S&P 500 Forecast: SPX Has Risen 12 of the Last 13 Weeks – What’s Next?
Yesterday 06:29 PM
WTI technical analysis: Crude oil turns positive - Technical Tuesday
Yesterday 05:30 PM
Euro to US dollar analysis: EUR/USD rebounds as focus shifts towards FOMC
Yesterday 12:10 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Trade Ideas articles

aus_06
AUD/USD falls, ASX probes record high on soft CPI figures, RBA-cut bets
By:
Matt Simpson
Today 01:31 AM
    AUD/USD, ASX 200 caught in the crossfire of AU CPI and FOMC: Asian Open
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    Yesterday 09:50 PM
      Energy
      WTI technical analysis: Crude oil turns positive - Technical Tuesday
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      Yesterday 05:30 PM
        Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
        Euro to US dollar analysis: EUR/USD rebounds as focus shifts towards FOMC
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        Yesterday 12:10 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.