EUR/USD analysis: Euro softens as dollar picks up momentum ahead of key macro events

The EUR/USD faces a key test in the next week and a half. We will have lots of key data and rate decisions from both the Federal Reserve and European Central Bank to come during this period. Ahead of these big events, the EUR/USD was down for the second consecutive week, eating into the impressive gains made last month. But will it bottom around the 1.0700-1.0750 key support area?

  • EUR/USD analysis: Euro undermined by dovish ECB, weak data
  • Dollar firms as investors eye key US data and rate decisions by Fed and ECB
  • EUR/USD technical analysis: key levels to watch

 

EUR/USD analysis: Dollar firms as investors eye key US data

 

So far this week, the Dollar Index (DXY) was holding into the positive territory, driven primarily by a weaker EUR/USD exchange rate, which was down for the second consecutive week at the time of writing. The DXY has also been underpinned by weakness in other major currencies this week, including the GBP, JPY and CAD, among others.

 

The US dollar was left largely unscathed following Tuesday’s conflicting US data releases. October's unexpected drop in JOLTS job openings further fuelled speculation of future Fed rate cuts, but the more up-to-date ISM services PMI data in November, which was stronger-than-expected, provided a counter move.

 

Heading into the busier second half of the week for US data, the dollar thus remained supported, as investors were taking a less aggressive stance in foreign currencies given mixed signals about the US economy. Given that there will be no further updates from Federal Reserve officials until the conclusion of the next FOMC meeting on December 13, incoming data releases will provide the main source of direction for the dollar.

 

Coming up, we have ADP payrolls today, although this tends to lack predictive power, although markets do occasionally react to out-of-consensus numbers. Anyway, today's expectation is for a print of 130K or thereabouts. Today’s other calendar events (MBA mortgage applications, Q3 labor costs, October trade balance) are unlikely to significantly move the greenback

 

The big events are on the last day of this and Wednesday of next week. That’s when we have key US nonfarm payrolls figures and the Fed meeting, respectively. Ahead of these big events, the market may lower its rate cut bets if the other data releases in between fail to worsen materially.

 

 

EUR/USD analysis: Euro undermined by dovish ECB, weak data

 

The euro has been coming under renewed pressure over the last couple of weeks, ever since the EUR/USD momentarily breached the 1.10 handle. It has fall in excess of 200 pips from there in subsequent days, with minimal pullback. Correspondingly, the DAX has risen to hit fresh record highs this week. The German index was at it again today, when it reached unchartered territories above July’s peak of 16532. These moves appear to have been triggered by growing belief that the ECB will soon cut interest rates, having concluded the rate-hiking cycle. We have seen some rather dovish comments of late by ECB officials, while data has remained soft throughout the year, and it was again exemplified on Wednesday by an unexpected 3.7% m/m drop in German factory orders. Meanwhile hawkish ECB hardliner Isabel Schnabel on Tuesday suggested that another rate hike was off the table and focused the discussion to rate cuts. As well as the EUR/USD, all other major euro crosses have also moved lower.

 

For the EUR/USD to find a new bottom, we will either need to see renewed weakness in US data and a dovish Fed next week, or a marked improvement in European data. The former scenario looks the more likely scenario for EUR/USD bulls. This makes it difficult to call the bottom in the EUR/USD until at least the Fed’s meeting is out of the way next week, when we also have the ECB’s final rate decision of the year.

 

EUR/USD technical analysis: key levels to watch

EUR/USD analysis

Source: TradingView.com

 

Even though the EUR/USD has now pulled back quite a bit over the last several days following an impressive rally last month, the abovementioned factors make me reluctant to call for the bottom just yet. Considering the euro's bearish momentum, I think there is a risk for a modest further decline in the EUR/USD heading into the FOMC meeting.

 

The key potential support area to watch is in the range starting around 1.0750 to 1.0700. This area had previously been resistance. So, it will be interesting to see whether the bulls will hold their ground, should we get there, or we will it slice right through it. A bullish-looking candle needs to form around these levels for the bulls to get excited again. Meanwhile, resistance is seen around 1.0850ish – a move back above this level would make things look a lot different, for then we will have also reclaimed the 200-dya average again.

 

-- Written by Fawad Razaqzada, Market Analyst

Follow Fawad on Twitter @Trader_F_R

 

Economic Calendar

