End of Japanese Financial year TOPIX updated

In mid-February, after the release of a very weak Japanese Q4 GDP data print, we wrote that in days gone by, it would have triggered a sharp response in Japanese asset markets.
However apart from modest falls in Japanese stock indices, USD/JPY and JGB’s remained eerily becalmed as expectations increased the Japanese government would unleash another round of fiscal stimulus aimed at avoiding two consecutive quarters of negative growth, and the Japanese economy entering recession.

March 31, 2020 1:40 AM

In mid-February, after the release of a very weak Japanese Q4 GDP data print, we wrote that in days gone by, it would have triggered a sharp response in Japanese asset markets.

However apart from modest falls in Japanese stock indices, USD/JPY and JGB’s remained eerily becalmed as expectations increased the Japanese government would unleash another round of fiscal stimulus aimed at avoiding two consecutive quarters of negative growth, and the Japanese economy entering recession.

In the same article here we wrote that should the Topix break/close below key support at 1620, it would warn that a 25% fall was underway, towards 1225ish to complete a Wave C of an “abc” correction.

“Providing the Topix remains below the recent triple high 1750, the risks are for a move towards the wave equality target at 1225ish to complete Wave c of its correction. I would suggest using a break/close below support at 1620 to suggest the aforementioned big picture move is underway.”

As the Japanese fiscal year comes to a close today, history will show that it was the spread of Covid-19 that prompted the dramatic fall in the Topix we warned of, the postponement of the Olympics and guaranteed the frail Japanese economy will once again enter recession, just 5 years after its last recession.

To combat a deeper prolonged recession, the Japanese government announced yesterday an additional U.S $149 billion boost to government bond issuance to fund stimulus measures. Stimulus combined with end of financial year buying has enabled the Topix to be amongst the first major global equity market to recover approximately 50% of March’s losses.  

Returning to the monthly chart referred to in February, the Global Financial Crisis low of 687 to the 1915.5 high of 2018 unfolded in a textbook Elliott Wave five waves. After reaching our correction target of 1225 in March and combined with the strong recovery in past weeks, the Topix chart offers further encouragement to the view that markets have turned the corner.

Taking it a step further, should the Topix rally continue to extend and permit a break and close above resistance 1575ish, it would provide initial confirmation the uptrend has returned and that a retest of the 2018 is underway.

End of Japanese Financial year - TOPIX updated

Source Tradingview. The figures stated areas of the 31st of March 2020. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance.  This report does not contain and is not to be taken as containing any financial product advice or financial product recommendatio
Related tags: Forex Japan

Latest market news

View more
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Plunges to Critical Support
Yesterday 04:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

Uptrend
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Yesterday 05:35 PM
    japan_03
    USD/JPY Forecast: Sell the Rumour, Buy the Fact on Japan’s Inflation Surge?
    By:
    David Scutt
    Yesterday 12:18 AM
      aus_04
      Australian Dollar Forecast: Yield Spreads, China Rally Fuel AUD/USD upside, Countering Tariff Threat
      By:
      David Scutt
      February 20, 2025 10:44 PM
        banks_03
        Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Rallies Despite Geopolitical Risks Ahead of PMIs
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        February 20, 2025 06:01 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.