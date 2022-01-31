ECB meeting preview: Don’t expect a hawkish shift yet!

The ECB meeting is likely to affirm that the gap between monetary policy on the two sides of the Atlantic is wider than the ocean itself.

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
January 31, 2022 3:49 PM
Close-up of bank notes in different currencies
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research

After Fed Chairman Powell came off as extremely hawkish in last week’s FOMC meeting, you would be excused for thinking ECB President Christine Lagarde is dealing with a similar macroeconomic environment on the other side of the Atlantic. As it stands however, the ECB is unlikely to strike the same hawkish tone and instead will try to walk a tightrope between acknowledging the current price pressures while not giving even a hint of an interest rate hike any time soon.

See our full guide to the European Central Bank!

What to expect from the ECB meeting

As close followers know, the ECB has already laid out its plans to continue asset purchases this year and indicated that an increase in interest rates is highly unlikely in the near term as the Eurozone’s economic recovery continues to lag that of the US and UK. Despite that warning, markets have started to price in the potential for one interest rate hike from the ECB at the end of the year; we would expect Lagarde and company to push back against that possibility given the central bank’s subdued outlook for medium-term inflation.

Speaking of price pressures, the Eurozone will release its Flash CPI estimate for January on Wednesday, the day before the ECB meeting. With the headline inflation reading expected to moderate from 5.0% last month to 4.4% this month and the “core” (excluding food and energy) measure expected to fall to 1.8% from 2.6% last month, the macroeconomic calendar should provide cover for Lagarde to be flexible, rather than sounding overly concerned about persistent inflation for now.

We also anticipate that the central bank will blame lingering price pressures on supply-side constraints, rather than excess demand that may be influenced by monetary policy. Put simply, the ECB can do little to reduce energy prices, alleviate shipping congestion at ports, or address most of the biggest issues driving prices higher in the current environment.

ECB meeting impact on EUR/USD

When it comes to the world’s most widely-traded currency pair, the ECB meeting is likely to affirm that the gap between monetary policy on the two sides of the Atlantic is wider than the ocean itself.

From a technical perspective, EUR/USD broke down from a bearish flag pattern to close last week at a fresh 18-month low in the mid-1.1100s:

CI_EURUSD_IS_RETESTING_112

Source: StoneX, TradingView

While the pair has seen an impressive recovery rally so far today, the medium-term trend on EUR/USD remains clearly to the downside as long as rates remain below bearish trend line resistance and the 100-day EMA near 1.1400. With the ECB on track to remind traders that it’s far behind the Fed in terms of normalizing monetary policy, EUR/USD may well resume its downtrend by mid-week, with little in the way of meaningful support until down around 1.1000.

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: ECB Lagarde EUR Forex

Latest market news

View more
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Plunges to Critical Support
Yesterday 04:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest ECB articles

EURUSD, Nasdaq Analysis: ECB Rate Decision and AI Uncertainty
By:
Razan Hilal, CMT
January 30, 2025 06:40 AM
    Yen, Euros and dollar currency bills and notes
    EUR/USD: ECB Rate Guidance Clouded as Central Banks Hit Pause
    By:
    David Scutt
    January 29, 2025 11:37 PM
      Research
      EUR/USD Struggles Ahead of ECB as Fed Keeps US Interest Rate on Hold
      By:
      David Song
      January 29, 2025 08:20 PM
        Federal reserve building
        2025 Central Bank Outlook Preview
        By:
        David Song
        December 23, 2024 11:30 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.