Dr Coppers temperature rising

Yesterday it was noted that despite a sharp increase in Covid-19 cases in recent weeks, risk assets had weathered the storm well. This resilience was on display again overnight as key equity markets closed higher, despite a new record of 51,000 infections in the U.S., ahead of the July 4 long weekend.

July 3, 2020 1:50 AM
Market chart

Markets becoming more optimistic that the spread of the virus and its impact can be contained without incurring the economic cost of a shutdown, providing necessary precautions are taken. The Governor of Texas Greg Abbott, conveying this exact message overnight.

“We need to refocus on slowing the spread. But this time we want to do it again without closing down Texas again.”

Outside of equity markets, evidence of optimism can be observed in the price of copper, a metal that is widely used throughout the real economy and whose rise and fall is looked at as a thermometer of sorts to assess the health of the global economy.

As viewed on the weekly chart below, following its capitulation in March, copper has reclaimed all of its March losses and more to be testing the weekly trendline resistance at 2.770ish, which comes from the downtrend line from the June 2018 high of 3.3155. With a clear stop loss on offer above  2.7750 and commodity bulls coming out of the woodwork at a pace making me little nervous, short term traders may consider a tactical short trade in copper.

Dr Copper’s temperature rising

Alternatively, for those that are bullish copper yet concerned above the overbought nature of the rally, which is now showing early signs of bearish RSI divergence as viewed on the chart below, I would consider waiting for a pullback towards the uptrend support 2.5800 area to enter longs.

Or alternatively waiting for a sustained break above 2.7750 as the catalyst to consider longs, looking for the rally to extend towards the January 2020 high of 2.8860 and then the April 2019 high at 2.9955.

Dr Copper’s temperature rising

Source Tradingview. The figures stated areas of the 3rd of July 2020. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance.  This report does not contain and is not to be taken as containing any financial product advice or financial product recommendation
Related tags: Copper Commodities

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Today 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Copper articles

Quarry and various stones
Be cautious chasing COMEX copper higher with big bears lurking above $5
By:
David Scutt
May 16, 2024 10:58 PM
    gold_06
    Gold, silver and copper eyeing upside, US inflation report key to US dollar impact
    By:
    David Scutt
    May 10, 2024 12:36 AM
      Close-up of market chart
      Hold your horses before buying copper’s bullish break
      By:
      David Scutt
      March 14, 2024 12:29 AM
        Gold nuggets
        Gold, silver and copper analysis: Metals rally on China optimism and weaker dollar
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        March 13, 2024 05:00 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.