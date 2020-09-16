Copper Futures (Short Term): Supported by a Rising Trend line

Copper price is the economic indicator as this metal is widely used in industrial production and electrical equipment. The consumption of copper could reflect the economic situation. In fact, copper futures prices rallied more than 40% from the March low.Currently, one of the major fundamental themes is the recovery of the economy after the outbreak of COVID-19. OECD said the global economic decline would not be as sharp as previously feared this year, though the recovery is losing pace and will need support from governments and central banks for some time yet.Recently, the Chinese government announced that industrial production rose 5.6% on year in August (+5.1% expected) and retail sales grew 0.5% (flat expected). This would be a positive signal for copper as China is the largest consumer of copper.From a technical point of view, the copper futures remain holding on the upside afteron a daily chart. In fact, the futures prices are alsodrawn from March low.The bullish readers could set, while resistance levels would be located at $3.1 and $3.3 respectively..Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView