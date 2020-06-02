China Evergrande Supported By a Rising Trend Line

China Evergrande (3333), a top tier Chinese property group, announced that contracted sales increased 12.5% on year to 60.22 billion yuan in May.....

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
June 2, 2020 11:28 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

China Evergrande (3333.hk): Supported By a Rising Trend Line

China Evergrande (3333), a top tier Chinese property group, announced that contracted sales increased 12.5% on year to 60.22 billion yuan in May.

The stock edged higher after breaking above the Pennant pattern and reached the second resistance level. Currently, the prices are supported by a rising trend line drawn from March low on the daily chart. The golden cross between 20-day and 50-day moving averages has been identified, helping to enhance the bullish outlook. The RSI is locating at 60s, suggesting the upside momentum for the prices.

Bullish readers could set the support level at the previous low at HK$14.70. The resistance levels would be located at HK$19.30 (the high of February) and HK$20.80 (the gap occurred on January 17).


Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView
Related tags: Equities China

Latest market news

View more
EUR/USD Forecast: The Price Breaks the Two-Year Support Zone
December 20, 2024 04:14 PM
US Dollar Forecast: EUR/USD Defends Yearly Low to Keep RSI Above 30
December 20, 2024 02:45 PM
Yen thrown overboard post BOJ, ASX selloff looks stretched
December 19, 2024 10:26 PM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Fed Breakout Testing Key Resistance
December 19, 2024 05:22 PM
S&P 500 forecast: Stocks rebound after FOMC-linked drop, but caution prevails
December 19, 2024 02:23 PM
GBP/USD Holds Below Pre-Fed Levels Even as BoE Keeps Bank Rate Steady
December 19, 2024 01:56 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Equities articles

Equities Weekly Forecast: Broadcom, MARA & GameStop
By:
Fiona Cincotta
December 9, 2024 06:29 AM
    downtrend chart
    Equities weekly forecast: JP Morgan, Wells Fargo & PepsiCo
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    October 5, 2024 02:00 AM
      Close-up of market chart
      Weekly equities forecast: Nike, Carnival & Tesco
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      September 29, 2024 11:07 PM
        stocks_02
        Weekly Equities Forecast: Costco, Micron Technologies & AutoZone
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        September 21, 2024 02:00 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.