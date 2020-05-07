Multi Bullish Pattern Found in China Evergrande

China Evergrande (3333), a major Chinese real estate group, announced that contracted sales climbed 11.6% on year.....

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
May 7, 2020 1:39 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Multi Bullish Signals Found in China Evergrande

China Evergrande (3333), a major Chinese real estate group, announced that contracted sales climbed 11.6% on year to 65.21 billion yuan in April. Besides, the company reported that it repurchased 3.712 million shares on March 5, involving 51.51 million Hong Kong dollars.

From a technical point of view, the stock broke above the declining trend line drawn from January top and the Pennant pattern on the daily chart. Those patterns suggest a bullish outlook on the chart.

The RSI has broken above the declining trend line drawn from January and is still heading upward, suggesting the upward momentum for the stock prices. 

Bullish readers should consider to set the support level around the previous low at $12.40. The resistance level is located at $15.50 (a gap occurred on March 16) and $17.40 (a gap occurred on March 9).


Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView
Related tags: Equities China

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY outlook hinges on continued US interest rate recalibration
Today 08:00 AM
Gold Weekly Forecast: XAU/USD Nears February Highs, Inflation in Focus
Today 02:00 AM
Nasdaq 100 Forecast :QQQ hovers around record highs in a quiet start
Yesterday 01:52 PM
USD/JPY analysis: Forex Friday – February 23, 2024
Yesterday 12:30 PM
EUR/USD, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
Yesterday 09:01 AM
US dollar weakness might be short lived: The Week Ahead
Yesterday 05:43 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Equities articles

china_07
Hang Seng, China A50 seeking fresh bullish catalysts to power market recovery
By:
David Scutt
February 22, 2024 01:21 AM
    japan_02
    Ducks have lined up for Nikkei 225 to test its 1989 high
    By:
    David Scutt
    February 21, 2024 10:54 PM
      Australian flag
      AUD/USD, ASX 200 rapid rebound gathers pace despite warning from rates markets
      By:
      David Scutt
      February 15, 2024 11:33 PM
        aus_03
        AUD/USD, ASX 200: Employment slowdown a seasonal swoon or start of something sinister?
        By:
        David Scutt
        February 15, 2024 01:42 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.