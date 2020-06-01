China A50 Index (Intraday) Rallied After Trump's Speech and PMI Data

In response to China imposing a controversial national security law on Hong Kong,announced that. He also said sanctions would be imposed on Chinese and Hong Kong officials involved in eroding the city's autonomy. However, after Trump's speech, U.S.'s S&P index returned to positive territory and closed higher with a 0.5% gain. The price reaction would mean that Trump's speech isOn the economic front, China'sfell to 50.6 in May (51.1 expected) from 50.8 in April, whileclimbed to 53.6 (53.5 expected) from 53.2. Meanwhile,rose to 50.7 in May (49.6 expected) from 49.4 in April. Above data shows that China's economic activities returned to moderate expansion as all PMI data are above 50. Investors would expectafter the outbreak of COVID-19.On the 1-hour chart, the index jumped anddrawn from March top. Besides, the prices stand above the 61.8% retracement level. Both signals would suggest that the correction wave from March top is possibly ended.Bullish readers could set the support level at 13410 (the previous high) and resistance levels at 13700 (the March top) and 13890 (127.2% retracement level).Sources: GAIN Capital, TradingView.