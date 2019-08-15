Central Bank of Mexico Surprises Market and Cuts Rates by 25bps

The Central Bank of Mexico cut overnight interest rates by 25bps, to 8.00%.

August 15, 2019 5:03 PM

Central Bank of Mexico Surprises Market and Cuts Rates by 25bps

The Central Bank of Mexico cut overnight interest rates by 25bps, to 8.00%.  Consensus was for unchanged and it was the first time the Central Bank cut rates since 2014.  One board member voted to keep rates unchanged at 8.25%.  Members cited geopolitical risks and worries over a global slowdown as reasons for the rate cut.

USD/MXN spiked immediately to a high of 19.7624, however has reversed aggressively and has since pulled back toward 19.6000. 

There is a short-term resistance zone at 19.7500/19.7700.  This area has been rejected 5 times since Monday and may continue act as important resistance in the short term. 

Source: Tradingview, City Index


However, a longer-term daily chart shows that price action has been stuck in a symmetrical triangle since April 2018, between the roughly 18.00 and 21.00. 

Source: Tradingview, City Index

As we are coiling towards the apex of this triangle, note the approximate breakout levels of the triangle, which are currently 20.00 on the upper trendline, and 19.00 on the lower trendline. A break through either of these trendlines may determine the next long-term direction for USD/MXN.


Related tags: Interest rates Mexico USD Forex Central Bank

Latest market news

View more
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Today 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Interest rates articles

japan_05
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Slips as Traders Reconsider a BOJ Hike in December
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
November 21, 2024 04:47 PM
    The Fed, ECB, and More Explained: Central Bank FAQs for Forex Traders
    By:
    Matt Weller CFA, CMT
    November 20, 2024 08:12 PM
      US_flag_G_Washington
      US Dollar In Focus for the Election: Rates, Stocks Set for Volatility
      By:
      James Stanley
      November 4, 2024 04:30 PM
        Market trader analysing data
        USD/JPY, USD/CHF: How one massive interest rates futures trade moved FX markets
        By:
        David Scutt
        September 26, 2024 12:20 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.